LA Galaxy Weekly

June 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy continue their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign by next playing host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday, July 4 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Friday's match marks the 38th meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Whitecaps FC, with LA leading the all-time series 17-13-7. Against Vancouver, the Galaxy hold a 16-12-7 record in league play, a 0-1-0 record in Leagues Cup action and a 1-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between LA and Vancouver during the 2025 campaign, the Galaxy fell 2-1 on the road to the Whitecaps at BC Place on March 2, 2025. In 18 all-time matches played at home against Vancouver, LA holds a 11-4-3 record. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last five matches played against the Whitecaps (3-0-2) at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to Oct. 18, 2020. In the last match played at home against Vancouver, the LA Galaxy earned a 4-2 win over the Whitecaps before 25,387 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sept. 21, 2025.

Fourth of July Programming Details

For the 29th consecutive year, the LA Galaxy will play a match at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 4th. Friday's match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will be the ultimate celebration destination, combining soccer, music, food, drinks, and fireworks in one unforgettable night. Fans can enjoy festive concession items like a Bomb Pop Shaker cocktail and BBQ Pulled Pork Dog in addition to a live performance by guitarist Philip Manansala of Of Mice & Men as part of the club's "Sounds of the Galaxy" series.

Following the match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, fans will be treated to the longest-running postgame fireworks show in professional sports in an active season, featuring a 10-minute pyrotechnic and laser display synced to music, right on the main stadium field and viewable from every seat in the stadium.

The 4th of July kicks off the Galaxy's Summer Nights series, which includes themed matches, giveaways, and family-friendly experiences like Pups at the Pitch beginning July 12. Full details and tickets are available at www.lagalaxy.com/summernights.







