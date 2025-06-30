Pat Noonan, Evander Earn MLS Team of the Matchday Honors

June 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan and midfielder Evander were named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 21, the league announced today. Defender Matt Miazga was named to the bench.

On Saturday night, Evander became just the third player in club history to score multiple goals in consecutive games (Vazquez: 3/12-19, 2022; Brenner: 9/10-17, 2022) when he netted a brace in FC Cincinnati's 2-1 win in Orlando.

The 2025 MLS All-Star scored on either side of halftime to give FC Cincinnati a 201 victory at Orlando City SC. Evander now has 11 goals and 7 assists on the year, good for third in total goal contributions and tied for third in the Golden Boot race. He has four goals and an assist in the last two games.

Pat Noonan led FC Cincinnati to a league-best seventh road win of the year, capping off a perfect month of June with three road victories from three total matches. Saturday night, FCC were without five key pieces due to injury and a sixth in Miles Robinson, still with the USMNT into the Gold Cup semifinals. Noonan's squad battled once again and picked up their 10th one-goal victory, the most in MLS, and the astounding 38th one-goal win since 2023, nearly double the next club's total (Seattle Sounders, Austin FC - 21).

Matt Miazga earns his first league honor of the season since returning from a nearly 10-month injury recovery. The 2023 MLS Defender of the Year has built back to form, playing every minute of the club's three matches in June. He anchored a backline which held Orlando at bay for 90 minutes plus stoppage, captaining the Orange and Blue for the 10th time this year.

Evander, Miazga and Noonan's selections are the 19th, 20th and 21st recognitions of an FC Cincinnati player, and now coach, on the MLS Team of the Matchday this season.

2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Miles Robinson (1, 8-Bench)

- Kévin Denkey (1-Bench, 10, 13-Bench, 19-Bench)

- Yuya Kubo (3)

- Evander (5, 6, 9, 12, 20, 21)

- Roman Celentano (6, 14-Bench, 19-Bench)

- Lukas Engel (7, 20)

- Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela (8)

- Matt Miazga (21-Bench)

2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Coach of the Matchday Recognitions

- Pat Noonan (21)

2025 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 21)

F: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY), Jesús Ferreira (SEA), Rafael Navarro (COL)

M: Anders Dreyer (SD), Carles Gil (NE), Evander (CIN), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI)

D: Felipe Andrade (HOU), Kyle Duncan (RBNY), Mohamed Farsi (CLB)

GK: Daniel (SJ)

Coach: Pat Noonan (CIN)

Bench: John Pulskamp (SKC), Matt Miazga (CIN), Alonso Coello (TOR), Victor Loturi (MTL), Pep Biel (CLT), Erik Thommy (SKC), Marco Reus (LA), Emmanuel Sabbi (VAN), Darren Yapi (COL)

The Orange and Blue return home Saturday, July 5 to host Chicago Fire FC for Salute to Service. Kickoff from TQL Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and tickets remain available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

Stay up-to-date and connected with FC Cincinnati! Select your schedule of choice to receive the latest match details, events and other relevant messages directly to your digital calendar. For up-to-the-minute information about FC Cincinnati, visit the team's official website at fccincinnati.com, or follow the team on X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FCCincinnati. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on iOS or Android for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.