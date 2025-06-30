Éloi Breton Invited to the 2025 MLS Next All-Star Game

June 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal Academy midfielder Éloi Breton was invited this Monday to the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game, to be played at Parmer Field on Monday, July 21, in Austin, Texas. The match will be broadcast live on the MLS YouTube channel at 8:30pm EDT.

The Montreal midfielder has been selected to join a pool of 44 of the League's rising stars who will take part in the fourth edition of the MLS NEXT All-Star Game.

Breton,16, joined the Club via the Pre-Academy in 2022. Since August 2024, he has been part of the Academy's U16 team, which plays in MLS NEXT, as an attacking midfielder. He was recently called up to the Canadian U16 national team for the first time.

"This is very well deserved for Éloi, whose talent but above all hard work, commitment and effort are starting to pay off, said Academy Director Marinos Papageorgopoulos. We're very proud of him and we know he's going to represent the Academy very well in Austin at the All-Star Game."

The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season and 2025 MLS NEXT Cup. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2008-10 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT's premier events - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

In 2024, CF Montréal U17 defender Félix Samson was also invited before withdrawing due to injury.







