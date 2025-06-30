Felipe Andrade Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

June 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC defender Felipe Andrade was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 21, the league announced today. The inclusion marks the Brazilian's second selection this season.

The Dynamo defeated St. Louis CITY SC 1-0 at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday behind forward Ezequiel Ponce's fifth goal of the season, which was assisted by Andrade for his first assist of the year. Houston also earned their eighth clean sheet of the season.

Ponce gave Houston the lead in the 66th minute on a play that began with a delivery from defender Ethan Bartlow, who found defender Franco Escobar at the far post. Escobar then sent the ball across the goal to Andrade, who set up Ponce for the finish with an acrobatic pass.

Andrade (Matchday 13) is one of six Dynamo players to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and is joined by Griffin Dorsey (Matchday 7, 14 and 15), Jack McGlynn (Matchday 7 and 14), Ondřej Lingr (Matchday 9 and 10), Gabe Segal (Matchday 16) and Femi Awodesu (Matchday 16). Head coach Ben Olsen was also named to the Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16 after Houston's 3-0 victory at New York City FC.

The Dynamo next travel to face MLS newcomers San Diego FC on Saturday, July 5, at Snapdragon Stadium. Fans can stream the match live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.







