Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

June 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO FIRE FC HEADS TO OHIO FOR REMATCH AGAINST FC CINCINNATI

After wrapping up a three-game homestand with a victory against Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire FC is headed back on the road to take on FC Cincinnati on Saturday, July 5. The Fire will go into their 20th match of the season with a thirst for revenge against the Orange and Blue.

The Men in Red will go on the road with confidence after a 3-2 win against Charlotte FC last Saturday night. With goals from MLS All-Star Philip Zinkernagel, midfielder Brian Gutiérrez and forward Hugo Cuypers, the victory moved Chicago up two places to eighth in the Eastern Conference. The Fire will be put to the test against FC Cincinnati, currently just one point behind the Philadelphia Union in the Supporters' Shield standings.

Cincinnati had a similarly good weekend, defeating Orlando City SC 2-1 on Saturday. Brazilian midfielder Evander recorded a brace to extend his total goal output to a third-best 11 goals in league play this season, leading the Orange and Blue to their league-best seventh road victory. He scored the same number of goals against the Fire in their last meeting on April 19, a match that Chicago will be seeking to avenge on Saturday. But the Fire got the best of Cincinnati in their last meeting at TQL Stadium, a 1-0 road victory for the Men in Red.

Chicago will head to the northern bank of the Ohio River to face FC Cincinnati on Saturday, July 5. Kickoff at TQL Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia app (Spanish).

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (8-7-4, 28 points) vs. FC Cincinnati (12-5-3, 39 points)

Saturday, July 5, 2025

TQL Stadium - Cincinnati, Ohio

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. CIN: (4-6-3)

Last Game vs. CIN: April 19, 2025 (2-3 L) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at CIN: July 17, 2024 (1-0 W) - TQL Stadium - Cincinnati, Ohio (Match Recap)

BY THE NUMBERS

3 - Forward Hugo Cuypers tallied his third game-winning goal of 2025 on Saturday night, scoring Chicago's third goal that would prove crucial after Charlotte tallied a quick brace in the second half of the match. Cuypers surpassed his previous high of two in 2024, tying Brian Gutiérrez's mark from 2024 in the process, but with 15 matches left on the schedule. Four more goals of this variety would tie him with Ring of Fire member Ante Razov, who tallied a Club-record seven game winners in 1999.

16 - With his goal and assist on Saturday, Philip Zinckernagel recorded a total of 16 goal contributions for 2025. The number has him currently tied for 19th in the highest number of goal contributions in a single season in Fire history. However, with 15 matches left in the regular season, the Danish winger has an outside shot at reaching the Club record set by Nemanja Nikolic in 2017, when the Serbian striker scored 24 goals and added four assists for a grand total of 28 goal contributions.

38 - Chicago's three goals in the victory over Charlotte FC gave the team a total of 38 through 19 matches of the regular season. The Fire's average of two goals per game, the third-best mark in the league, has the team on track to score 68 goals in 2025 - one more than the Club single season record of 67, set in 2000.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.