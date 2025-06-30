Austin FC Signs Midfielder Nicky Beloko on a Free Transfer
June 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club signed midfielder Nicky Beloko via a free transfer. Beloko, 25, joins the Verde & Black on a deal guaranteed through the end of the 2028 season with an option for 2029.
Beloko has received his P-1 visa and can begin training with the team on July 1 when his contract with Austin FC officially begins. Beloko signed his Austin FC agreement in January 2025 with less than six (6) months remaining on his contract with FC Luzern at that time. He is officially eligible to appear in matches upon the opening of the MLS Secondary Transfer Window on July 24.
"Joining Austin FC is the perfect next step in my career and I'm grateful to the Club for this opportunity," said Beloko. "I can't wait to make my debut and to start contributing to the team as soon as I can."
Beloko, a dual citizen of Switzerland and Cameroon, spent the last three (3) years with FC Luzern in the Swiss Super League. He made 86 appearances across all competitions for Luzern as the team finished in the league's top four (4) on two (2) occasions, contributing three (3) goals and three (3) assists.
"Nicky is a solid and consistent player at a promising age who adds to our talented group of midfielders," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "We are happy to welcome him to the Club."
Beloko spent the majority of his youth career in the academy system of Swiss club FC Sion, making his professional debut at the age of 17. He transferred to Italian Serie A side Fiorentina in 2018 and went on to record five (5) goals and five (5) assists in 41 appearances for the club's reserve team. The team won the Coppa Italia Primavera in both 2019 and 2020 with Beloko as a key player.
His performances with Fiorentina's second team saw him earn an appearance at the senior level, playing 45 minutes in a Serie A match against Sassuolo in 2019.
Midway through the 2020/2021 season, Beloko returned to Switzerland with Neuchâtel Xamax, first on a loan and then on a permanent transfer. He spent one (1) full season there before joining Luzern.
Born in Ebolowa, Cameroon, Beloko moved to Switzerland at a young age and represented the country at various youth international levels, most recently appearing for their U-21s.
Beloko will occupy senior and international designations on the Austin FC roster.
Transaction: Austin FC acquires midfielder Nicky Beloko via a free transfer. Beloko signs a contract guaranteed through the end of the 2028 season with an option for 2029.
Player Details:
Name: Nicky Beloko
Position: Midfielder
Height: 6'0"
Date of Birth: February 16, 2000
Age: 25
Birthplace: Ebolowa, Cameroon
Citizenship: Switzerland & Cameroon
Last club: FC Luzern
How acquired: Free transfer
Roster Designations: Senior, International
Major League Soccer Stories from June 30, 2025
- Evander Voted MLS Player of the Matchday, Presented by Michelob Ultra, for Matchday 21 - FC Cincinnati
- Winger Philip Zinckernagel Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 21 - Chicago Fire FC
- D.C. United Announce That Midfielder Fidel Barajas Has Returned to Chivas Guadalajara in Liga MX - D.C. United
- Austin FC Signs Midfielder Nicky Beloko on a Free Transfer - Austin FC
- Rafael Navarro, Darren Yapi Earn Team of the Matchday Nominations for Performances against New England Revolution - Colorado Rapids
- Dreyer Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 21 - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes Goalkeeper Daniel Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Felipe Andrade Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Pat Noonan, Evander Earn MLS Team of the Matchday Honors - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Notes Week of June 30, 2025 - Nashville SC
- Éloi Breton Invited to the 2025 MLS Next All-Star Game - Club de Foot Montreal
- Charlotte FC Extends Pep Biel Loan Through End of 2025 MLS Season - Charlotte FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- LAFC Falls 1-0 to Vancouver in Return from FIFA Club World Cup - Los Angeles FC
- Sabbi scores as 'Caps return to winning ways - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin FC Stories
- Austin FC Signs Midfielder Nicky Beloko on a Free Transfer
- Austin FC Beats New York Red Bulls for Second Consecutive Win
- Austin FC Defeats Colorado Rapids on the Road
- Austin FC Defeats Houston Dynamo to Reach U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals
- Austin FC Scores Three Goals in Eight Minutes to Beat El Paso and Advance in U.S. Open Cup