Austin FC Signs Midfielder Nicky Beloko on a Free Transfer

June 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club signed midfielder Nicky Beloko via a free transfer. Beloko, 25, joins the Verde & Black on a deal guaranteed through the end of the 2028 season with an option for 2029.

Beloko has received his P-1 visa and can begin training with the team on July 1 when his contract with Austin FC officially begins. Beloko signed his Austin FC agreement in January 2025 with less than six (6) months remaining on his contract with FC Luzern at that time. He is officially eligible to appear in matches upon the opening of the MLS Secondary Transfer Window on July 24.

"Joining Austin FC is the perfect next step in my career and I'm grateful to the Club for this opportunity," said Beloko. "I can't wait to make my debut and to start contributing to the team as soon as I can."

Beloko, a dual citizen of Switzerland and Cameroon, spent the last three (3) years with FC Luzern in the Swiss Super League. He made 86 appearances across all competitions for Luzern as the team finished in the league's top four (4) on two (2) occasions, contributing three (3) goals and three (3) assists.

"Nicky is a solid and consistent player at a promising age who adds to our talented group of midfielders," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "We are happy to welcome him to the Club."

Beloko spent the majority of his youth career in the academy system of Swiss club FC Sion, making his professional debut at the age of 17. He transferred to Italian Serie A side Fiorentina in 2018 and went on to record five (5) goals and five (5) assists in 41 appearances for the club's reserve team. The team won the Coppa Italia Primavera in both 2019 and 2020 with Beloko as a key player.

His performances with Fiorentina's second team saw him earn an appearance at the senior level, playing 45 minutes in a Serie A match against Sassuolo in 2019.

Midway through the 2020/2021 season, Beloko returned to Switzerland with Neuchâtel Xamax, first on a loan and then on a permanent transfer. He spent one (1) full season there before joining Luzern.

Born in Ebolowa, Cameroon, Beloko moved to Switzerland at a young age and represented the country at various youth international levels, most recently appearing for their U-21s.

Beloko will occupy senior and international designations on the Austin FC roster.

Transaction: Austin FC acquires midfielder Nicky Beloko via a free transfer. Beloko signs a contract guaranteed through the end of the 2028 season with an option for 2029.

Player Details:

Name: Nicky Beloko

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'0"

Date of Birth: February 16, 2000

Age: 25

Birthplace: Ebolowa, Cameroon

Citizenship: Switzerland & Cameroon

Last club: FC Luzern

How acquired: Free transfer

Roster Designations: Senior, International







