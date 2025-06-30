D.C. United Announce That Midfielder Fidel Barajas Has Returned to Chivas Guadalajara in Liga MX
June 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has announced that midfielder Fidel Barajas has returned to Chivas Guadalajara following the expiration of his loan on June 30, 2025. Barajas joined the Black-and-Red on loan from the Liga MX side on Feb. 26, 2025.
After joining D.C. United on loan, Barajas made five appearances across all competitions during his six-month spell with the club. He made his debut as an 83rd-minute substitute in the 0-0 draw with CF Montreal on March 15, 2025, in league play. Barajas went on to make four total MLS appearances with his most recent performance coming as a substitute in the loss against the Chicago Fire on June 7. The 19-year-old also appeared and played 48 minutes in the Fourth-Round win against the Charleston Battery in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on May 6.
