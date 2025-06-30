D.C. United Announce That Midfielder Fidel Barajas Has Returned to Chivas Guadalajara in Liga MX

June 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has announced that midfielder Fidel Barajas has returned to Chivas Guadalajara following the expiration of his loan on June 30, 2025. Barajas joined the Black-and-Red on loan from the Liga MX side on Feb. 26, 2025.

After joining D.C. United on loan, Barajas made five appearances across all competitions during his six-month spell with the club. He made his debut as an 83rd-minute substitute in the 0-0 draw with CF Montreal on March 15, 2025, in league play. Barajas went on to make four total MLS appearances with his most recent performance coming as a substitute in the loss against the Chicago Fire on June 7. The 19-year-old also appeared and played 48 minutes in the Fourth-Round win against the Charleston Battery in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on May 6.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.