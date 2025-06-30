Evander Voted MLS Player of the Matchday, Presented by Michelob Ultra, for Matchday 21

June 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander has been voted MLS Player of the Matchday, presented by Michelob Ultra, for Matchday 21, the league announced today. The announcement comes following the league's news that Evander, Head Coach Pat Noonan and Matt Miazga earned Team of the Matchday honors after the club's 2-1 win in Orlando Saturday night.

Evander is the first FC Cincinnati player to win the weekly award this season, and the fifth different player to win the award in the club's history (Brenner - 2022 3x, Luciano Acosta - 2023 2x, Luca Orellano - 2024 2x, Yuya Kubo - 2024 1x).

On Saturday night, Evander became just the third player in club history to score multiple goals in consecutive games (Vazquez: 3/12-19, 2022; Brenner: 9/10-17, 2022) when he netted a brace for the second straight game.

The 2025 MLS All-Star sent the Orange and Blue into halftime up 1-0 with a dazzling free kick from distance. He lined up from nearly 40 yards out and pinged a ball which caught Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese out of position. The ball sailed into the net, with Gallese hurtling into the net after it, and FC Cincinnati were up 1-0 as the referee signaled for halftime.

Later in the match, Pavel Bucha slipped Kévin Denkey through on goal. The Togolese striker had Kei Kamara to his right and Evander to his left in a three-on-one situation, and, after giving it to Evander, the Brazilian cut inside on his right foot and curled home his fourth goal in four days, this one the winner in a third straight victory for FC Cincinnati.

Evander now has 11 goals and 7 assists on the year, good for third in the league in total goal contributions and tied for third in the Golden Boot race.

All-Time FC Cincinnati Player of the Matchday honors2022:

Week 17 - Brenner

Week 30 - Brenner

Week 34 - Brenner

2023:

Matchday 14 - Luciano Acosta

Matchday 34 - Luciano Acosta

2024:

Matchday 16 - Luca Orellano

Matchday 20 - Yuya Kubo

Matchday 30 - Luca Orellano

2025:

Matchday 21 - Evander

The Orange and Blue return home Saturday, July 5 to host Chicago Fire FC for Salute to Service. Kickoff from TQL Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and tickets remain available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

