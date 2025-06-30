Sporting KC Weekly

June 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







For a second straight year, Sporting Kansas City will visit the Colorado Rapids on the Fourth of July with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. CT on Friday at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.

The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch with an MLS Season Pass or Apple TV+ subscription. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including an SKCvCOL watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 6:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ on Friday.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $24 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT tonight with the code MLS24 (terms and exclusions apply), including new officially licensed Sporting KC apparel in men's, women's and youth sizes.

Today is the deadline for boys and girls U8-U13 teams to register for the 2025 Sporting Legends 3v3 Tournament, which will be played from July 12-13 at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

Sporting Kansas City and Community Blood Center will team up to host a blood drive from 12-6 p.m. on Wednesday in the Budweiser Brew House at Children's Mercy Park (1 Sporting Way) in Kansas City, Kan. Community members can make an appointment for the blood drive online or by calling 1-877-468-6844.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's road trip to play Orlando City SC on Aug. 16 at Inter&Co Stadium in Florida will open this Thursday.

Sporting Kansas City II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign against Portland Timbers 2 at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. with tickets available via SeatGeek for only $10. The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch on MLSNextPro.com and fans can also follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

For news, videos, photos and instant updates from the club, follow Sporting Kansas City on X, Instagram and Facebook and download the official Sporting KC app.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 30, 2025

