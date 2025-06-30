Rafael Navarro, Darren Yapi Earn Team of the Matchday Nominations for Performances against New England Revolution

June 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Colorado Rapids strikers Rafael Navarro and Darren Yapi were both named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday roster for their contributions in the attack during Matchday 21's contest with New England Revolution. Navarro secured the Rapids' second goal on the night as Yapi assisted both his and Ted Ku-DiPietro's goal in the eventual 3-3 result at Gillette Stadium.

This is Yapi's first appointment to the Team of the Matchday roster in his MLS career. The 20-year-old Homegrown now has five goal contributions on the season (3g, 2a). Navarro earns his fourth nomination to the Team of the Matchday lineup this season (Matchdays 2, 3, 8).

After Calvin Harris opened the scoring for the Rapids on Saturday night, Colorado kept the pressure on in the final third. It was Yapi and Navarro that would connect in the 40th minute to double the lead on the road. The visitors built the play out from the back with a pass from defender Reggie Cannon to Yapi at midfield, whose turn into space saw Navarro looking to sneak into dangerous space amongst the Revolution backline. Yapi's ball into the Brazilian in a pocket of three defenders was pinpoint, as Navarro quickly cut around the opposition to drive into the box and find an opening for the shot--a low, far-post strike for his eighth on the season.

Colorado struck again shortly after halftime, when a sequence of quick one-two passes on the left wing saw a flick from Yapi into Ku-DiPietro, running right at the Revolution backline. Ku-DiPietro took his shot from the top of the box, a right-footed, near-post shot to stun New England on the quick attack and put the Rapids up by three in the 55th minute.

The goal was Ku-DiPietro's first with the club since arriving in the offseason and making his debut in April.

This is the first time Yapi has made two assists in the same match.

Team of the Matchday - Matchday 21

F: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY), Jesús Ferreira (SEA), Rafael Navarro (COL)

M: Anders Dreyer (SD), Carles Gil (NE), Evander (CIN), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI)

D: Felipe Andrade (HOU), Kyle Duncan (RBNY), Mohamed Farsi (CLB)

GK: Daniel (SJ)

Coach: Pat Noonan (CIN)

Bench: John Pulskamp (SKC), Matt Miazga (CIN), Alonso Coello (TOR), Victor Loturi (MTL), Pep Biel (CLT), Erik Thommy (SKC), Marco Reus (LA), Emmanuel Sabbi (VAN), Darren Yapi (COL)







Major League Soccer Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.