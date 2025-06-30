Whitecaps FC Update

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC (11W-3L-5D) are fresh off an impressive 1-0 road victory over Western Conference rivals LAFC and are set to return to Hollywood for another away clash. This time, the 'Caps face LA Galaxy (1W-13L-6D) on Friday, July 4 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT - WATCH: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, TSN, LISTEN: 730 CKNW, 101.1 HD3, CKNW.com.

Meanwhile in MLS NEXT Pro action, WFC2 will also be in California as they take on the Galaxy's affiliate Ventura County FC on Thursday, July 3. Kickoff from William Rolland Stadium in Thousand Oaks, California is set for 7 p.m. PT - WATCH: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

WEEKLY STORYLINES

ROAD 'CAPS: The road 'Caps continue to roll on. Following an impressive 1-0 win over LAFC at BMO Stadium, Vancouver Whitecaps FC improved to an 11W-3L-5D regular season record for a total of 38 points, just one point behind Western Conference leaders San Diego FC, with a game in hand. The 'Caps now hold the joint-best away record in the West with 18 points (5W-1L-3D), have the highest road goal differential at +7, and have conceded a league-low six goals away from home. In addition, the result saw Vancouver extend their perfect record when scoring first in MLS play to 10W-0L-0D. The 'Caps will be looking to continue their road form with the next four matches in league action coming away from home.

BACK TO LA WE GO: Back again. The Blue and White will head back to LA this week, this time for a clash against LA Galaxy on Friday, July 4 at Dignity Health Sports Park. The match will mark the 11th time the 'Caps make the trip to SoCal since March 2023, as they've faced the two LA teams in league and cup play. Friday's showdown will also be the second meeting of the season between the two sides, with the 'Caps claiming a 2-1 victory at BC Place back in March in their regular season home opener.

GOLD CUP UPDATE: The 'Caps will get a boost ahead of Friday's match as Canadian international Jayden Nelson is set to re-join the group after Canada bowed out of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. The 22-year-old, who made three appearances with Les Rouges in June, sits tied for second on the team in assists across all competitions with six and also has two goals to his name this season. Meanwhile, Sebastian Berhalter and Brian White remain with the United States men's national team as they progressed to the semifinals of the tournament. They'll now face Guatemala on Wednesday, July 2 at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri.







