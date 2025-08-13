Blackmon and White score; Cabrera makes his debut

August 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HAMILTON, ON - Vancouver Whitecaps FC battled to a 2-2 draw against Canadian Premier League (CPL) side Forge FC in the first leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship semifinals.

With humid conditions that made field level feel like a scorching 37 degrees Celsius at kickoff, the thrice-defending Voyageurs Cup holding 'Caps relied on a header from defender Tristan Blackmon, and an impressive Brian White equalizer that he steered in during a slide on his backside.

This was the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. With no away-goals rule, the winner-take-all return leg will be held at BC Place on Tuesday, September 16, with the victor hosting the final on Wednesday, October 1.

After 10 minutes of play, the boys from Hamilton struck first at home. A throw-in from Marko Jevremović dipped to the centre of the box where Whitecaps FC centre back Bjørn Inge Utvik could only get a flick of the ball to the far post, where opposition midfielder Nana Ampomah stepped up to smash the opener past 'Caps goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer.

At the other end, Utvik helped the 'Caps equalize. The Norwegian collected a Sebastian Berhalter header into the box and cooly nodded the ball across goal for a wide-open Tristan Blackmon, who headed home past 'keeper Jassem Koleilat for 1-1.

At the quarter-hour, Forge FC midfielder Tristan Borges juked into the box and cracked a curler that Boehmer went skyward to punch safely away. Last season, Boehmer won the George Gross Memorial Trophy, for being the most valuable player of the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship. Meanwhile, Borges was named the CPL Player of the Year.

Boehmer's crucial stop galvanized the 'Caps. On the opposition side of centre, Blackmon kept his head up to send a long, pinpoint pass down the right wing for Jayden Nelson, who flashed the ball across goal for an expert tap-in from a sliding White, and a 2-1 lead for the away side.

Five minutes later, Ampomah turned set-up man for Forge FC, as he successfully whipped the ball to striker Brian Wright, who tapped home for a 2-2 score.

Chances kept coming at both ends. Whitecaps FC came tantalizingly close on their next rush, when Nelson decided to take on four Forge FC defenders from 18 yards in. The 22-year-old Canadian pulled off a spectacular highlight reel of jukes and jives, but 'keeper Koleilat denied from in close before the half.

After play resumed, Whitecaps FC head coach Jesper Sørensen was forced into a precautionary sub to take off striker Brian White in favour of speedy forward Emmanuel Sabbi.

Midway through the half, Forge FC striker Wright argued for a penalty kick after Blackmon slid to deny him in the box. Referee Yusri Rudolf waved off Wright's appeal.

Five minutes from time, Berhalter came two feet from glory with a 20-yard free kick attempt that refused to dip under the crossbar.

Whitecaps FC and Forge FC will lace up for the second leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship semifinal on Tuesday, September 16 at BC Place.

Next up, the Blue and White return home for MLS regular season play, hosting Western Conference side Houston Dynamo FC this Sunday, August 17, at 6 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 8,324

Referee: Yusri Rudolf

Scoring Summary

10' - FOR - Nana Ampomah

18' - VAN - Tristan Blackmon (Bjørn Inge Utvik)

29' - VAN - Brian White (Jayden Nelson)

34' - FOR - Brian Wright (Nana Ampomah)

Cautions

31' - FOR - David Choinière

75' - VAN - Tristan Blackmon

83' - FOR - Noah Jensen

Statistics

Possession: FOR 49% - VAN 51%

Shots: FOR 8 - VAN 12

Shots on Goal: FOR 4 - VAN 7

Saves: FOR 5 - VAN 2

Fouls: FOR 12 - VAN 10

Offsides: FOR 2 - VAN 1

Corners: FOR 3 - VAN 4

Forge FC

1.Jassem Koleilat; 24.Rezart Rama, 5.Daniel Nimick, 13.Alexander Achinioti-Jönsson, 3.Marko Jevremović; 21.Alessandro Hojabrpour, 10.Kyle Bekker; 11.Nana Ampomah (17.Hoce Massunda 69'), 19.Tristan Borges (22.Noah Jensen 75'), 7.David Choinière (18.Molham Babouli 69'); 9.Brian Wright (12.Maxime Filion 75')

Substitutes not used

29.Christopher Kalongo, 8. Elimane Cissé, 32.Zayne Bruno, 36.Dino Bontis, 41.Amadou Koné

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

32.Isaac Boehmer; 18.Édier Ocampo (2.Mathías Laborda 59'), 33.Tristan Blackmon, 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik, 28.Tate Johnson; 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 13.Ralph Priso, 26.J.C. Ngando (59.Jeevan Badwal 59'); 14.Daniel Ríos, 24.Brian White © (11.Emmanuel Sabbi 52'), 7.Jayden Nelson (17.Kenji Cabrera 85')

Substitutes not used

30.Adrían Zendejas, 12.Belal Halbouni, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina, 42.Nelson Pierre







