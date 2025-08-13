Colorado Rapids Sign Australia Youth International Defender Lucas Herrington

August 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that the club has signed central defender Lucas Herrington to a four-year contract through the 2029 season, with club options for 2030. The agreement is pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. Herrington will join the Rapids in January of 2026.

"Lucas is a talented young center back with great size, athleticism, and composure beyond his years," said Colorado Rapids Sporting Director Fran Taylor. "He's already shown he can compete at the senior level, and we're excited to bring him into an environment where he can continue to grow and develop with us."

Herrington, 18, joins the Rapids from Brisbane Roar (A-League Men), where he made 17 appearances and scored one goal after signing with the first team in September 2024. He made his professional debut on December 14, 2024, starting in a road match against Western Sydney Wanderers.

Born in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Herrington began his football career with Brisbane Roar Youth in 2023 following time with Taringa Rovers and Toowong FC's respective academies.

At the youth international level, Herrington was part of the Australia U-19 squad that finished third at the 2024 ASEAN U-19 Boys Championship. He also featured in two friendlies for the U-20s in November 2024 and was later part of the squad that won the 2025 AFC U-20 Asian Cup.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids sign defender Lucas Herrington to a four-year contract through the 2029 season, with club options for 2030.

Lucas Herrington

Pronunciation: LOO-kiss HAIR-ing-tun

Position: Defender

Height: 6-4

Weight: 176 lbs

Birthdate: July 5, 2007

Birthplace: Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Nationality: Australia







