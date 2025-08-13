Toronto FC Trade Midfielder Matty Longstaff to CF Montréal in Exchange for Jules-Anthony Vilsaint and up to $275,000 in Gam

August 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC announced today that the club has traded midfielder Matty Longstaff to CF Montréal, and in exchange, has acquired forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint and up to $275,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) - $225,000 in guaranteed 2025 GAM and an additional $50,000 in conditional 2026 GAM pending Longstaff's roster status in 2026.

Vilsaint, 22, joins Toronto FC after spending the past three seasons (2023-2025) with CF Montréal, where he registered three goals and five assists in 45 appearances across all competitions (MLS regular season, MLS Cup Playoffs, Canadian Championship and Leagues Cup). The Quebec-born forward originally signed with the Bleu-blanc-noir on February 11, 2023. Prior to his time with Montréal, Vilsaint signed to Belgian First Division side Royal Antwerp FC, where he made 10 appearances and scored one goal for the club's reserve team, the Young Reds.

"We are happy to welcome Jules-Anthony to Toronto and the Toronto FC family," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "He is a young and promising striker who will add depth to our roster, and we look forward to working with Jules."

Longstaff, 25, was in his second season with Toronto FC, where he registered three goals and three assists through 57 appearances in all competitions (MLS regular season, Canadian Championship and Leagues Cup). The midfielder made his TFC and MLS debut against Charlotte FC on March 9, 2024, and registered his first goal for the Reds against FC Dallas on May 4, 2024. The Rotherham, England native joined the Reds after spending four seasons at English club Newcastle United, where he appeared in 20 matches, including 14 Premier League appearances.

"We would like to thank Matty for his contributions over the past year and a half at Toronto FC," said Hernandez. "Matty arrived in Toronto in hopes of reestablishing himself in first-team football after a lengthy injury. We are grateful to Matty for his relentless effort whenever selected on the pitch and his top professionalism at our club during his time. We wish him the best in his next endeavour and look forward to crossing paths again soon."

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC acquires forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint and up to $275,000 in GAM - $225,000 in 2025 GAM and an additional $50,000 in conditional 2026 GAM - from CF Montréal in exchange for midfielder Matty Longstaff.

JULES-ANTHONY VILSAINT

Position: Forward

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 176 lbs.

Birthdate: January 6, 2003 (Age - 22)

Birthplace: Montreal, Quebec

Nationality: Canadian/Haitian

Last Club: CF Montréal







Major League Soccer Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.