By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Portland Timbers

August 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati head West to Portland, Oregon this weekend for a rare matchup with the Timbers at Providence Park. In the history of the club The Orange and Blue have never visited Portland and will get the chance to check another Major League Soccer home off their checklist.

Kickoff for the match is set for 10:30 p.m. eastern time, and fans can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and listen locally in English on ESPN 1530 and 101.5 FM La Mega in Spanish. The game will also be broadcast nationally on FS1 and Fox Deportes. Let's look at some important figures that may factor into this road match, all presented by CTI.

28/30

The trip to Portland will mean that FC Cincinnati will have visited 28 of 30 MLS cities in their seven seasons since joining the league. The Orange and Blue will have the opportunity to check off another city from their log later this season when they travel to Dignity Health Sports Park to visit LA Galaxy.

The lone city that will be left to visit after this season will be MLS newcomers San Diego FC.

12,382

Roman Celentano became the most played member of FC Cincinnati on Sunday evening, surpassing Luciano Acosta with 12,382 minutes played in the 81st minute of the match with Charlotte FC.

By the night's end, Celentano had brought his total up to 12,390 minutes played across all competitions and will continue to elevate his record with every appearance. Celentano already effectively owns every goalkeeping record in club history, including 34 clean sheets in MLS play.

282.58

Pavel Bucha continues to be the marathon man for FC Cincinnati, leading the team in distance covered in 2025 with 282.58 kilometers (175.2 miles) in MLS action this season - 10th most in the league this season as well.

With 2174 minutes played this season, Bucha has entered the top 10 in distance covered despite having 100 fewer minutes played than six of the other players in the top 10.

-1

The Portland Timbers are one of just three MLS clubs currently in a playoff position with a negative goal differential. Coming into this match the Timbers have a negative one goal differential with 34 goals scored and 35 goals against.

Chasing 21

Evander enters this weekend's match with 19 goals scored this season across all competitions and is well within striking distance of the club's single-season record of 21. Set by Luciano Acosta in 2023, Evander would need three more goals in 2025 to set the record for himself, which would include the MLS Cup Playoffs.

And, with 15 goals in MLS play alone, Evander would also need three more before the end of the season to tie Brenner and Brandon Vazquez's 2022 marks of 18 league goals to tie the club's MLS record.

99

Portland don't love to take chances from outside the box, preferring to work things in tight before putting a shot on. With 99 shots taken from outside the box this season, Portland have taken the seventh fewest attempts on goal from outside the area in Major League Soccer this season. Compared to FC Cincinnati, who have 155 and lead MLS.

That said, the actual distance of the shots taken may not be all that different. According to Stathead/Opta, FC Cincinnati's average shot distance this season has been 19.4 yards from goal. Portland, despite their lower "outside the box" figure, averages 17.4 yards from goal per shot. Two yards is hardly insignificant, but it certainly contextualizes the difference and shows a narrower difference between the two than the totals may suggest.

Another interesting note, as it pertains to average shot distance. FC Cincinnati, while being prone to taking deep looks themselves, forces their opponents to do the same regularly. The Orange and Blue rank 4th in MLS for Average shot distance faced with 18.4 yards. Portland is similarly defensively stout, averaging 18 yards per shot faced.







