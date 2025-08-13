Charlotte FC Acquires Australian Striker Archie Goodwin from Adelaide United F.C.

August 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has acquired Australian striker Archie Goodwin to a three-and-a-half year contract through 2028, pending receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa. Goodwin will occupy an international roster spot.

"Archie is coming off a strong first season with Adelaide United at just 20 years old and we can't wait to see him carry that momentum with us", said Charlotte FC General Manager Zoran Krneta. "His awareness within the box, willingness to run and attack spaces are a few of the top qualities we saw that made us want to pursue him. We want to see Archie develop and create good competition within our Club."

Goodwin, 20, is coming off the best season of his young career. The Australian striker scored 13 goals in 26 games for Adelaide United in Australia's top division. He bagged three braces during his joint Golden boot season to help Adelaide to a sixth-place finish.

Goodwin began his career under the Newcastle United Jets organization, starting out at 16-years-old. He made his professional debut on February 21, 2021 in a 1-0 win over Melbourne Victory. In four seasons, the Aussie tallied eight goals and two assists in 46 matches.

Alongside his club career, Goodwin featured for Australia's Under-20 national team. He logged six appearances, including a two-goal contribution match in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup group stage.

Name: Archie Goodwin

Position: Forward

Height: 6'0"

Date of Birth: November 7, 2004

Age: 20

Birthplace: Newcastle, Australia

Last Club: Adelaide United F.C.

How Acquired: Transfer







