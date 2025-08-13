CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Matty Longstaff from Toronto FC
August 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Wednesday that it has acquired midfielder Matty Longstaff from Toronto FC. In return, the Club traded forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint, $225,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and a conditional $50,000 in 2026 GAM.
"Firstly, we would like to thank Jules-Anthony for his services to the Club over the past three seasons in Montreal. We wish him the best for the continuation of his career" said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology, Luca Saputo. "We are delighted to announce the signing of Matty Longstaff. His midfield profile will add depth to our team. He is a player who already has a wealth of experience. We are confident that Matty will help us reach a higher level."
Longstaff joins the Bleu-blanc-noir after spending the last two seasons in Toronto. He accumulated 3,133 minutes over 49 games, including 36 starts, scoring two goals and three assists. He also played in five TELUS Canadian Championship games, scoring one goal, as well as three Leagues Cup games.
Born in Rotherham, England, Longstaff is a product of the Newcastle United FC academy. He made his professional debut with Newcastle in 2019, three years after his older brother Sean Longstaff.
From 2019 to 2023 with Newcastle, he played 14 Premier League games, scoring two goals. In 2019-2020, he scored one goal in five FA Cup games and featured in one Carabao Cup game.
In August 2021, Longstaff played five games on loan with Scottish club Aberdeen before being loaned to English League Two club Mansfield Town in January 2022. With Mansfield Town, Longstaff scored six goals and added two assists in 16 games, and also played two promotion playoff games. Finally, Longstaff was loaned to League Two club Colchester United FC in September 2021, where he played seven League Two games and three EFL Trophy games.
Transaction: CF Montréal acquires midfielder Matty Longstaff from Toronto FC in return for forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint, $225,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and a conditional $50,000 in 2026 GAM.
MATTY LONGSTAFF
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 155 lbs
Date of birth: March 21, 2000
Birthplace: Rotherham, England
Nationality: England
Last club: Toronto FC
Acquired: August 13, 2025
