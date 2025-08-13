Timbers Sign Norwegian International Forward Kristoffer Velde as Designated Player

August 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired Norwegian international forward Kristoffer Velde from top-tier Greek side Olympiacos, the club announced today.

Velde joins the team as the season-ending injury replacement player for Jonathan Rodríguez in 2025, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. Under contract through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029, Velde will occupy a Designated Player spot on the roster.

"We are excited to welcome Kristoffer Velde as the newest member of the Portland Timbers. It was a necessity in this transfer window to explore the market with the intent of adding a dangerous attacking threat, and Kristoffer gives us just that," said Ned Grabavoy, Timbers General Manager. "His aggressive mindset to go at defenders and cause issues for opponents off the dribble should make our attack more balanced and powerful. We are eager for his debut in the Green and Gold."

Velde, 25, joins Portland after spending the 2024-25 season with Greek Super Ligue 1 side Olympiacos. He registered six goals and two assists in 34 matches across all competitions, helping Olympiacos win the 2024-2025 Super Ligue 1 Championship as well as the 2024-2025 Greek Cup.

Prior to joining Olympiacos, Velde spent three seasons with Polish top-flight side Lech Poznan (2022-2024), where he recorded 29 goals and 13 assists in 98 appearances across all competitions. Notably, he helped Lech reach the 2021-2022 Polish Cup final and claim the 2021-2022 Ekstraklasa title.

"Velde is an exciting player with incredible determination, drive and self-belief," Timbers Head Coach Phil Neville shared. "His presence will spark our offense and implement a new level of creativity for the team. We believe he is going to be a major asset for us in our quest for success."

Velde has featured in UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League qualifying and group stage matches, making 31 appearances across six seasons of European competitions and registering 12 goals and five assists. The Haugesund, Norway native began his career with local club Haugesund's youth academy in 2015, making his first team debut in 2017. During his time at Haugesund, Velde recorded 27 goals and 24 assists in 119 appearances.

Internationally, Velde made his senior Norway national team debut on June 20, 2023, coming off the bench in his country's 3-1 win over Cyprus in European Qualifiers. Prior to his cap with the Norway senior squad, Velde was a member of Norway's U-18's where he recorded one goal in two friendly appearances.

Transaction: Portland Timbers sign Kristoffer Velde as the season-ending injury replacement player for Jonathan Rodríguez in 2025, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. Under contract through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029, Velde will occupy a Designated Player spot on the roster.

Full name: Kristoffer Velde

Pronunciation: KRIS-tuh-fer vel-DUH

Position: Forward

Height: 5-9

Date of Birth: Sep. 9, 1999

Age: 25

Birthplace: Haugesund, Norway

Citizenship: Norway

Last Club: Olympiacos







