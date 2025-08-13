Chicago Fire FC Acquires Midfielder André Franco on Loan from FC Porto

August 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired midfielder André Franco from Futebol Club do Porto of Portugal's Primeira Liga through the 2025 season with an option to purchase. Franco will occupy an international roster position with the Fire. Per Club and MLS policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're excited to welcome André to Chicago to bolster the team as we make a push for the playoffs and look to finish the season strong," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "He is an experienced midfielder who has played in several competitions across Europe as well as the FIFA Club World Cup and we know that he can make an impact this season."

Franco, 27, joins Chicago from Porto, where he has appeared in 71 matches overall and scored five goals across all competitions since 2022. During his time with Porto, Franco helped to guide the team to the Portuguese Cup title twice (2023, 2024) as well as Primeira Liga title in the 2022-23 season and the Portuguese Super Cup in 2025. He was also a member of the Porto side that qualified for and participated in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, making an appearance in the team's opening match against Brazilian side Palmeiras.

"I'm very happy to join the Chicago Fire and can't wait to wear the jersey and begin playing with our colors," said Franco. "I hope it's the beginning of a wonderful journey and that we can achieve all our goals together."

Prior to joining Porto, the Lisbon native began his youth career in the Sporting CP Academy, where he rose through the ranks before going on a season-long loan to the Belenenses U-19 Academy. He later joined G.D. Estoril Praia's U-23 squad and progressed to the Estoril first team. Franco helped Estoril return to the Primeira Liga as the team claimed the 2020-2021 Segunda Liga title. He appeared in 72 matches, scored 15 goals and registered 10 assists for Estoril, across all competitions, as well as appearing in seven matches for the Estoril U-23s.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquires midfielder André Franco from FC Porto of the of the Portuguese Primeira Liga for the 2025 season. Franco will occupy an international roster position with the Fire.

Name: André Franco

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 161 lbs

Date of Birth: April 12, 1998

Hometown: Lisbon, Portugal

Birthplace: Lisbon, Portugal

Citizenship: Portugal

