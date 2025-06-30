Earthquakes Goalkeeper Daniel Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday

June 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 21. The Quakes drew with the LA Galaxy 1-1 on Saturday night at Stanford Stadium in the 104th California Clasico across all competitions.

Daniel made six saves with a couple at point-blank range. Despite the Galaxy having 2.8 expected goals on the night statistically, the Earthquakes goalkeeper continuously confounded the LA attack to keep his squad's archrivals at bay and preserve a point for San Jose. Across all competitions, the Quakes are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 contests and have vaulted to sixth place and playoff position in the Western Conference.

The MLS Team of the Matchday selection is the seventh in Daniel's career.

The Black and Blue now face the New York Red Bulls on Saturday in the first-ever Fireworks Night at PayPal Park. Kickoff will take place at 7;'30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 21)

Forwards: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY), Jesús Ferreira (SEA), Rafael Navarro (COL)

Midfielders: Anders Dreyer (SD), Carles Gil (NE), Evander (CIN), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI)

Defenders: Felipe Andrade (HOU), Kyle Duncan (RBNY), Mohamed Farsi (CLB)

Goalkeeper: Daniel (SJ)

Coach: Pat Noonan (CIN)

Bench: John Pulskamp (SKC), Matt Miazga (CIN), Alonso Coello (TOR), Victor Loturi (MTL), Pep Biel (CLT), Erik Thommy (SKC), Marco Reus (LA), Emmanuel Sabbi (VAN), Darren Yapi (COL)







