Clásico de Leyendas: México vs. South America Comes to PayPal Park on October 11

July 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - PayPal Park, home of the San Jose Earthquakes, will host "Clásico de Leyendas: México vs. South America," an exhibition match featuring iconic soccer stars who made history on the international stage, on Saturday, Oct. 11. This second edition of the "Clásico de Leyendas" series, produced by Sports Media and presented by the End Prostate Cancer Alliance, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. PT, with a family-friendly fan fest starting at 5 p.m.

The two teams' rosters are stocked full of illustrious players boasting countless accolades at both the club and international level defending their respective nations' colors in competitions as prestigious as the FIFA World Cup, Copa América, Concacaf Gold Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and Copa Libertadores.

The Legends of México will include Adolfo "Bofo" Bautista, Francisco "Paco" Palencia, Ramón Morales, Matías Vuoso, Paul Aguilar, and Francisco "Maza" Rodríguez, just to name a few. Facing off against them are the Legends of South America, whose roster will include César "Chelito" Delgado (Argentina), Salvador Cabañas (Paraguay), Federico Vilar (Argentina), Iván Valenciano (Colombia), Tressor Moreno (Colombia), Aquivaldo Mosquera (Colombia) and Egidio Arévalo Ríos (Uruguay), among others.

For every ticket sold, Sports Media and the San Jose Earthquakes will donate $2 to the End Prostate Cancer Alliance, an organization that supports individuals and families affected by prostate cancer by providing culturally tailored education and resources.

"We're excited to unite the Hispanic Bay Area community once again for our second edition of Clásico de Leyendas after last year's successful inaugural match at PayPal Park between the club legends of Chivas and America," said Sergio Sánchez, Founder and Executive Producer of Sports Media. "To be able to bring our fans another opportunity to relive treasured moments with their favorite soccer heroes and to do it for such a great cause like the End Prostate Cancer Alliance is proof that soccer can be more than just a game."

Fans are encouraged to come early and enjoy the "Fiesta Latina," a vibrant family-friendly celebration with live entertainment, food and music, featuring MC El Compa Gil from La Raza 93.3 FM, bandas, DJ Klan and more.

An exclusive presale for Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders will begin on Tuesday, July 29. Tickets will be made available to the general public on Friday, Aug. 1, and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com. Both presale purchases and general public purchases of tickets between Aug. 1-3 will enjoy an exclusive $5 early-bird discount. For information on group tickets, please email groups@sjearthquakes.com or call 408-556-7700 and select option 3.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.