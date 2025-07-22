João Paulo Undergoes Successful Surgery

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that midfielder João Paulo has undergone successful right knee partial meniscectomy. The procedure was performed by Dr. Bert Mandelbaum on Monday, July 21 in Santa Monica, California. During the procedure, it was discovered that his ACL, previously believed to be torn, is intact and not in need of reconstruction. João Paulo, who suffered the injury in training earlier this month, began rehabilitation immediately following the procedure and is expected to return this season.

In his sixth year with the club, João Paulo has 155 appearances for Sounders FC across all competitions, including 11 in 2025. A finalist for 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, the Brazilian has recorded eight goals and 27 assists in his time with the Rave Green.

