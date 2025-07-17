Sounders FC Draws 3-3 Wednesday Evening with the Colorado Rapids

July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Obed Vargas of Sounders FC

(Seattle Sounders FC) Obed Vargas of Sounders FC(Seattle Sounders FC)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (9-6-7, 34 points) played to a 3-3 draw with the Colorado Rapids (8-10-6, 30 points) on Wednesday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. After the Rave Green took a 3-0 lead thanks to a brace from Albert Rusnák and a goal from Obed Vargas, the visitors stormed back with a pair of penalty kicks three minutes apart before a 75th-minute equalizer from Darren Yapi. The result extends Seattle's unbeaten streak to four games (2-0-2) following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Wednesday's match featured the debut of "The Orca Kit," Sounders FC's new third kit that was unveiled this morning as part of the MLS Archive Collection. A vibrant blend of white, blue and purple, "The Orca Kit" pays homage to the Sounders of the mid-'90s, as the club celebrates its first-ever Throwback Week. Brian Schmetzer's side remains at home for the second match of Throwback Week this Saturday, July 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With the result, Seattle is now 23-8-7 against Colorado since Seattle joined MLS in 2009, with a 14-2-3 record at Lumen Field.

Sounders FC now sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with 34 points (9-6-7).

Yeimar Gómez Andrade made his first start tonight since suffering a hamstring injury on May 24 against FC Dallas.

Obed Vargas' goal in the 16th minute was his second of the season, both in MLS, to go along with five assists in all competitions. The Alaska native earned his first MLS All-Star nod earlier this week and will face off against the Liga MX All-Stars on July 23 in Austin.

Albert Rusnák and Paul Rothrock both recorded assists on Vargas' goal, their fifth and seventh in all competitions, respectfully.

Rusnák's goals in the 43rd and 47th minutes give him a team-leading 12 in all competitions. The Slovakian recorded a team-high 26 goal contributions (10 goals / 16 assists) in MLS play last year.

Danny Musovski recorded the assist on Rusnák's second goal, his second of the season, both in MLS play.

Tonight's match marks the first time in club history that Sounders FC has drawn or lost a game in which it led by three or more goals.

Brian Schmetzer made two changes to the starting lineup from Seattle's last match against Sporting Kansas City, with Yeimar and Danny Musovski replacing Nouhou and Jordan Morris. Nouhou is currently serving a two-game suspension for a violent conduct red card he received against Sporting Kansas City.

Seattle debuted its new jersey tonight, "The Orca Kit," during its first-ever Throwback Week. The jersey is part of the MLS Archive Collection and celebrates the mid-'90s and honors the 30th anniversary of the Sounders 1995 A-League championship squad.

Seattle now faces a quick turnaround as it takes on the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, July 16 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). The fixture is the second of Throwback Week and will honor the Sounders' 1995 A-League championship squad.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 - Colorado Rapids 3

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez

Assistants: Lyes Arfa, Nick Balcer

Fourth Official: Servando Berna

VAR: Daniel Radford

Attendance: 30,049

Weather: 84 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Obed Vargas (Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock) 16'

SEA - Albert Rusnák 43'

SEA - Albert Rusnák (Danny Musovski) 47'

COL - Djordje Mihailovic (penalty) 50'

COL - Cole Bassett (penalty) 53'

COL - Darren Yapi (Djordje Mihailovic, Rafael Navarro) 75'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

COL - Connor Ronan (caution) 31'

SEA - Jesús Ferreira (caution) 72'

SEA - Cristian Roldan (caution) 72'

COL - Andreas Maxsø (caution) 76'

COL - Darren Yapi (caution) 80'

SEA - Kim Kee-hee (caution) 83'

SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 83'

COL - Chidozie Awaziem (caution) 90'+2'

COL - Oliver Larraz (caution) 90'+6'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Kim Kee-hee HT), Jackson Ragen, Jon Bell (Reed Baker-Whiting 79'); Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan - Captain; Jesús Ferreira (Pedro de la Vega 79'), Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock (Ryan Kent 79') Danny Musovski (Jordan Morris 65')

Substitutes not used: Jacob Castro, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Danny Leyva, Georgi Minoungou

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 8

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 3

Saves: 6

Colorado Rapids - Zack Steffen; Sam Vines, Andreas Maxsø, Reggie Cannon, Chidozie Awaziem; Cole Bassett, Connor Ronan (Josh Atencio 63'); Djordje Mihailovic, Ted Ku-Dipietro (Oliver Larraz 81'), Calvin Harris (Darren Yapi 70'); Rafael Navarro

Substitutes not used: Adam Beaudry, Keegan Rosenberry, Sam Basset, Ian Murphy, Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Jackson Travis

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 9

Fouls: 11

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 5

Images from this story







