Sounders FC Hosts the Colorado Rapids in Midweek Clash at Lumen Field

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC takes on the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, July 16 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

The match is part of Seattle's first-ever Throwback Week and includes the debut of a new third kit, "The Orca Kit," which celebrates the club's storied past and commemorates the Sounders' 1995 A-League championship season. The kit is built in collaboration with adidas and the MLS Archive Collection.

The Rave Green come into the fixture following a 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, moving the club up to fourth place in the Western Conference with 33 points (9-6-6). Colorado sits in seventh place in the Western Conference with 29 points (8-10-5), most recently earning a 3-0 home win over Vancouver on Saturday.

Sounders FC and Colorado have already met once this year, a 1-1 draw at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on April 26. The two sides have faced off 40 times in the regular season and playoffs dating back to 2009, with Seattle holding a 26-8-6 advantage in the series.

MLS announced on July 15 additions to the 2025 MLS All-Star roster, with Sounders FC midfielder Obed Vargas being named to the squad. It's the first selection for the 19-year-old Homegrown Player. Vargas has started all 18 of his regular-season appearances this year.

Following Wednesday's match, Seattle stays at home to take on the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, July 19 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM), also part of Sounders FC's Throwback Week.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Mark Followill & Warren Barton

Talent (Spanish): Raúl Guzman & Ashley Gonzalez

National TV (English): FS1

Talent: Mike Watts & Tony Meola

Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson, Kelyn Rowe & Michelle Ludtka

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela







