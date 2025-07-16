Charlotte FC Unveils the Heritage Kit in adidas X MLS 2025 Archive Collection

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC, in collaboration with adidas and Major League Soccer, today officially unveiled the Club's first-ever third kit, The Heritage Kit, by adidas.

Charlotte FC is one of 10 teams included in the adidas x MLS 2025 Archive Collection, which features retro-inspired kits to honor and celebrate soccer heritage.

The Heritage Kit is on sale now at the Team Store at Bank of America Stadium and online at mlsstore.com.

Join us at the Team Store for an exclusive collection experience featuring a limited-edition gift with purchase for the first 500 qualifying purchases and an exclusive memorabilia display celebrating soccer in the Carolinas. Offer will be available while supplies last on Wednesday, July 16.*

The Heritage Kit's design pays homage to the rich soccer heritage in the Carolinas, specifically inspired by the first professional team in the area, the Carolina Lightnin'. The bold colored kit is inspired by the Carolina Lightnin' and reimagined For The Crown. Fans can find small easter eggs that pay homage to the Lightnin' on the kit, including the words "I've Been Struck" on the inside of the collar.

The Carolina Lightnin' was established in 1981 as the first professional soccer club in Charlotte. The team played for three years at American Legion Memorial Stadium located in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. The Lightnin' were known for their flashy on and off the field tactics, compiling a squad of well-known soccer legends and local stars, flashy marketing tactics, breaking the league attendance record and winning the championship in their inaugural season.

This line of kits is the second iteration of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection, the first iteration occurring in 2024. The launch also includes a matching Archive Collection jacket and Gazelle sneakers available for purchase at the Team Store at a later date.

The new kit will be worn for the first time tonight against D.C. United who will also be sporting their new Archive Collection uniform.







