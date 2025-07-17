Petar Musa Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following Brace in San Jose

July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas forward Petar Musa has been named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday, presented by Audi, for Matchday 25. Musa earned his first starting XI selection of the season after previously making bench appearances in Weeks one, two and seven.

Petar Musa scored his first MLS brace with goals in the third minute of added time in the first half and the 83rd minute. He leads the team with nine goals and has scored five times in the last six games.

This marks the ninth time in 2025 that an FC Dallas player has earned Team of the Matchday honors from MLSsoccer.com.

Petar Musa (Bench: Week 1, 2 and 7, Starting XI: Week 25)

Luciano Acosta (Bench: Week 5, 6 Starting XI: Week 19)

Pedrinho (Bench: Week 10)

Sebastien Ibeagha (Bench: Week 16)

MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday 25 Team

F: Myrto Uzuni (ATX), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY), Petar Musa (DAL)

M: Pep Biel (CLT), Evander (CIN), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Emil Forsberg (RBNY)

D: Andy Najar (NSH), Olwethu Makhanya (PHI), Eddie Segura (LAFC)

GK: Matt Freese (NYC)

Coach: Pat Noonan (CIN)

Bench: Joe Willis (NSH), Ronald Donkor (RBNY), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Diogo Gonçalves (RSL), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Theo Corbeanu (TOR), Leo Campana (NE), Sam Surridge (NSH), Josef Martínez (SJ)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.