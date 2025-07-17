Columbus Crew Suffers 3-0 Setback to Nashville SC
July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
The Columbus Crew lost, 3-0, against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday, July 16.
The Black & Gold's 41 points through 23 matches rank fourth in the Eastern Conference and tied for fifth in the Supporters' Shield. The total is tied for the Club's fourth-most points through 23 matches since 2004 when MLS eliminated overtime.
1. 2010 - 44 points (13-5-5)
2. 2008 - 43 points (13-6-4)
3. 2024 - 43 points (12-4-7)
4. 2025 - 41 points (11-4-8)
2020 - 41 points (12-6-5)
The Black & Gold are one of two clubs with only four losses in MLS play this year (Inter Miami CF, through 20 matches).
The Crew return to Lower.com Field against D.C. United on Saturday, July 19 at Lower.com Field [7:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].
Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. D.C. United
MLS Regular Season
Saturday, July 19 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio)
TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM (Spanish)
