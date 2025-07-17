Defender David Martínez Departs Inter Miami CF as Loan Expires

July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF announced today that defender David Martínez has departed the Club after his one-year loan from Club Atlético River Plate has expired.

Martínez signed for Inter Miami in July 2024 halfway through the campaign. Notably, he was a part of the squad that secured the 2024 Supporters' Shield with a record-breaking 74 points in the regular season to win the second title in the Club's history. In all, he made 21 appearances and recorded two goals and an assist across all competitions.

The Club would like to thank David for his contributions on and off the pitch throughout his time with Inter Miami, and wish him well in the future.







