San Jose salvages point with Josef Martínez goal in final five minutes

July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release









San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Ian Harkes (left) gives a high five to forward Josef Martínez

(San Jose Earthquakes) San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Ian Harkes (left) gives a high five to forward Josef Martínez(San Jose Earthquakes)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes drew with FC Dallas 2-2 on Wednesday night at PayPal Park in front of 15,304 fans.

The Earthquakes drew first blood in the 21st minute when with a defender draped Josef Martínez assisted Ian Harkes on a long-range blast that beat Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes to make it 1-0. However, the visitors would answer in the third minute of stoppage time when in transition, Petar Musa slotted the ball in the back of the net after a rebound to make it 1-1.

After intermission, the Quakes almost retook the lead in the 74th minute when Cristian Espinoza crossed a ball in from the right wing and Lalas Abubakar almost tapped it into his own net, but it hit the crossbar. Instead, Dallas would capture a 2-1 lead in the 85th minute when Ramiro and Logan Farrington combined to assist on a tap-in for Musa, his second of the match. However, the Quakes would rapidly answer the following minute to salvage a point, as Jack Skahan's left-footed cross found Martínez for a clinical header to knot the game once more for a 2-2 final margin. For this two goal contributions, Martínez was named Northern California Honda Dealers Man of the Match.

The Black and Blue will go on the road to face Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, July 19, in the second leg of the 2025 Heritage Cup. Kickoff from Lumen Field will take place at 5:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and KZSF 1370 AM (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

The San Jose Earthquakes are now 31-22-23 (119 GF, 95 GA) all-time against FC Dallas with a 18-8-13 (67 GF, 46 GA) home record.

With the result, the Quakes moved to 7-8-8 (29 pts) and ninth in the Western Conference, while Dallas is now 5-10-7 (22 pts) and 13th in the West.

In their last meeting on June 25, the Quakes triumphed 4-2 over FC Dallas following a lightning delay. Chicho Arango, Josef Martínez, Beau Leroux and Mark-Anthony Kaye all found the back of the net in Frisco. Arango, DeJuan Jones and Cristian Espinoza (2) notched assists, marking the team captain's 12th career multi-assist game for San Jose.

On Tuesday, the Quakes announced team captain Cristian Espinoza was named to the 2025 Major League Soccer All-Star roster. The match will take place next Wednesday, July 23, at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium.

Cristian Espinoza made two key passes, extending his league lead to 72. He also ranks second in MLS with 11 assists.

Ian Harkes' 21st-minute goal was his second in league play and the seventh of his MLS career.

Josef Martínez's 21st-minute assist was his second in league play and the 22nd of his MLS career.

Josef Martínez's 86th-minute goal was his ninth in league play and the 125th of his MLS career, good for sixth in the all-time rankings.

Josef Martínez has now found the back of the net seven times in as many meetings against FC Dallas.

Jack Skahan's 86th-minute assist was his first of the season and third of his MLS career.

With 43 goals in 22 matches, the Black and Blue are currently tied for third in Major League Soccer, three goals behind leaders San Diego FC and one behind Inter Miami CF. The Quakes are currently second in MLS in expected goals (46.7), trailing only Nashville SC (47).

San Jose Earthquakes 2 - 2 FC Dallas

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - PayPal Park; San Jose, Calif.

Weather: 68°F Sunny

Attendance: 15,304

Man of the Match presented by NorCal Honda Dealers: Josef Martínez

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Ramy Touchan

AR1: Kali Smith

AR2: Kevin Lock

4th Official: Victor Rivas

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Meghan Mullen

Scoring Summary:

SJ (1-0) - Ian Harkes (Josef Martínez) 21'

DAL (1-1) - Petar Musa (unassisted) 45+3'

DAL (1-2) - Petar Musa (Ramiro, Logan Farrington) 85'

SJ (2-2) - Josef Martínez (Jack Skahan) 86'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Vítor Costa (caution) 30'

SJ - Cristian Espinoza (caution) 45+8'

SJ - Ian Harkes (caution) 68'

SJ - Bruno Wilson (caution) 80'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK); Bruno Wilson, Reid Roberts (Preston Judd 77'), Rodrigues; Vítor Costa (Dave Romney 34'), Ian Harkes, Beau Leroux (Jack Skahan 77'), Niko Tsakiris (Ousseni Bouda 66'), Cristian Espinoza (C); Josef Martínez, Cristian "Chicho" Arango.

Substitutes not used: Earl Edwards Jr. (GK), Max Floriani, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Nick Lima, Jamar Ricketts.

POSS.: 59.5%; SHOTS: 13; SOG: 3; CORNERS: 4; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 19; xG: 1.7

FC DALLAS: Maarten Paes (GK) (C); Marco Farfan, Lalas Abubakar, Shaq Moore, Sebastien Ibeagha; Patrickson Delgado (Tarik Scott 90+5'), Ramiro, Kaick Ferreira; Joshua Torquato (Osaze Urhoghide 90+2'), Bernard Kamungo (Logan Farrington 76'), Petar Musa.

Substitutes not used: Michael Collodi (GK); Alvaro Augusto, Sebastian Lletget, Katlego Ntsabeleng, Anthony Ramirez, Samuel Sarver.

POSS.: 40.5%; SHOTS: 12; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 4; OFFSIDES: 7; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 18; xG: 2.6

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On the team's overall performance in a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas:

"It was a sloppy performance at the end of both halves. The first goal they scored, we could have done better on that play. We give them credit. The second goal they scored, we have three guys that just fell asleep, did a really poor job. I give our guys a lot of credit getting a point out of this game. In a game where we're a little bit better, maybe we win by a couple of goals. I'm disappointed in our inability to see out both halves. The first half, we should have gone in at 1-0. And I would have liked to have had the game at 1-1 in the final minutes and see if we could win. We put ourselves in a difficult position."

On the first-half play that resulted in Vítor Costa's injury:

"It's two players going in for a ball, and I could be mistaken that the [FC Dallas] player probably got to the ball first and went through it and got to Vítor. It wasn't a foul on Vítor. The injuries, unfortunate, but it's certainly not a foul on Vítor. I think was almost like a 50/50 play. I haven't seen it on film, so I can't give more detail. He took about a dozen stitches."

On Bruno Wilson's performance:

"He had a solid performance. I'm pleased he was able to go the full game because he's been out for a long time. I can't even tell you the exact amount of time, but it seems like it was probably six weeks, maybe more. So just in time too, because [Daniel] Munie is out. It was good that he got a full game."

On looking ahead to Saturday's road match at Seattle:

"I'll think about that tomorrow."

EARTHQUAKES DEFENDER BRUNO WILSON

On leaving tonight with a draw against FC Dallas:

"We wanted to win. I think was a very important game to win. We didn't win. We are not happy about that, but we have to keep working. We have a big chance to go to the playoffs, and we want that a lot. So keep working. Tomorrow is another day. In three days, we have another game so we can improve and we have an opportunity to win."

"I think they had a little bit of luck, but we made some mistakes defensively, in my opinion. So what we can do but be better next time? Learn from the mistakes and don't make the same mistakes next game."

On his return to the starting lineup:

"Tonight was tough to play 90 minutes after a long time [away due to injury]. But I felt great, very happy, and mentally I was very good, very strong. So this (points to head) helps. The legs may be a little bit tired, but this (points to head) controls everything. I felt good, and I was very happy to be back with the team to play 90 minutes and help the team, but unhappy because of the result."

On his mentality behind the game:

"I think soccer in general, emotionally it's always like that (makes up-and-down motion with hands), and we have to be stable. We have been soccer players for a long time, so we are used to that type of emotion. We have to keep our feet on the floor and be stable about that. After we [scored] the two [goals], we were like, 'We can win this game. We have time.' But that was not possible. So now, it's just work, and thinking about the next game."

On Cristian Espinoza being selected to the MLS All-Star game next Wednesday:

"I think he deserves to go, not because someone got injured, but in the first selection. In my opinion, he deserves to go because he's an incredible player. We all know that."

On watching the team perform while he was unavailable to play due to injury:

"I learned that we have a very good team. I have very good teammates-good players in my position, like central defenders. We have amazing players, and this is good to have this roster be so competitive. The team is not only about the 11 [players] that play. I think it's about everyone, and we have very good players in this game. I can improve and work a lot like all them, and try with my experience to help the young guys. If I can put my quality into the game, I will do it."

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.