Vancouver Whitecaps FC Centre Back Ranko Veselinović Suffers Season-Ending Injury

July 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC confirmed on Tuesday that centre back Ranko Veselinović suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his left knee during the first half of last Saturday's match at San Diego FC. The club's medical team, along with Veselinović, will determine next steps in the coming days.

"It's genuinely heartbreaking for Ranko," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "He has not only been an extremely consistent and high performer on the field, but also a compassionate and supportive presence in the locker room. He's been a true cornerstone for us this season, and it's incredibly difficult to see his year cut short. The entire organization is behind him as he begins his recovery."

Captaining the team for the majority of the season, Veselinović started 29 of his 32 appearances across all competitions this season. The Serbian centre back made his 200th appearance for Whitecaps FC on Saturday, equalling Jordan Harvey for the second most in the MLS era.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.