Sabbi scores as 'Caps return to winning ways

June 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES, CA - It was a successful night in California for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, as they returned to winning ways with a huge 1-0 victory over Los Angeles FC to begin a run of five consecutive away matches.

The match began at a simmer, with both teams taking time to settle into the match. Olivier Giroud, playing in his final MLS match, had the first couple looks on goal in the opening stages, with the Frenchman trying twice to beat 'Caps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, but was unsuccessful.

Whitecaps FC then turned the heat up with an early goal in the 20th minute. Jeevan Badwal was found on the left side with a chipped ball by Emmanuel Sabbi, before the midfielder crossed it back onto the oncoming Sabbi, who took a brilliant first touch to bring the ball down before cooly slotting it past LAFC keeper David Ochoa to give the 'Caps a 1-0 lead.

With LAFC putting the pressure to equalize, Whitecaps FC had to make some strong defensive plays, including a flick from Tate Johnson at the back post to deny a tap-in opportunity for the home side. Ralph Priso - on as a first half subtitute for an injured Andrés Cubas - then made a big block right on the stroke of halftime to stop Giroud from firing on goal inside the box. Just before the referee blew his whistle, Daniel Ríos and Timothy Tillman both had strong shots just go wide of the post, bringing a close to the first half with the 'Caps firmly in the lead.

The second half started with LAFC pushing to get back on level terms, after Giroud got on the end of a cross in the box but sending his volley over the bar. After a solid 20-minute period of strong defence, Whitecaps FC came close to scoring their second in the 64th minute after Édier Ocampo put a dangerous driven cross across the face of goal, but Sabbi was unable to reach the cross in time to put it away.

Ryan Hollingshead had the closest chance for LAFC to get back level in the 70th minute, after firing a strike towards goal from a close angle, but his shot cannoned off the post and out. Then in the 83rd minute, substitute Antoine Coupland almost teed up Ríos after finding space inside the box, but the winger's cross was deflected and was able to be picked up by Ochoa.

A couple minutes later, Ocampo made a crucial block to deny Denis Bouanga from cutting inside and firing a shot on goal.

LAFC threw everything forward in the closing stages, testing the resiliency of the 'Caps, but the Blue and White held on for a massive three points away from home to stay within touching distance of first place in the Western Conference.

Whitecaps FC are back in action next Friday, July 4, back in California to face LA Galaxy. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. PT. The 'Caps then return home to face Valour FC on Wednesday, July 9 in the second leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinals. Kickoff for that match is at 7 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 22,116

Referee: Jon Freeman

Scoring Summary

20' - VAN - Emmanuel Sabbi (Jeevan Badwal)

Statistics

Possession: LAFC 57.8% - VAN 42.2.%

Shots: LAFC 15 - VAN 5

Shots on Goal: LAFC 4 - VAN 1

Saves: LAFC 0 - VAN 4

Fouls: LAFC 9 - VAN 11

Offsides: LAFC 1 - VAN 0

Corners: LAFC 4 - VAN 7

Cautions

25' - VAN - Tate Johnson

57' - VAN - Ralph Priso

57' - LAFC - Olivier Giroud

Los Angeles FC

18.David Ochoa; 14.Sergi Palencia, 4.Eddie Segura, 33.Aaron Long, 29.Artem Smolyakov (24.Ryan Hollingshead 60'); 6.Igor Jesus (17.Jeremy Ebobisse 75'), 23.Frankie Amaya (8.Marky Delgado 59'), 11.Timothy Tillman; 26.Javairo Dilrosun (30.David Martínez 60'), 9.Olivier Giroud (27.Nathan Ordaz 60'), 99.Denis Bouanga,

Substitutes not used

12.Thomas Hasal, 5.Marlon, 20.Yaw Yeboah, 21.Ryan Raposo

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 2.Mathías Laborda, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 4.Ranko Veselinović ©, 28.Tate Johnson; 45.Pedro Vite, 20.Andrés Cubas (13.Ralph Priso 18'), 59.Jeevan Badwal (43.Antoine Coupland 79'); 18.Édier Ocampo (15.Bjørn Inge Utvik 90'+2), 14.Daniel Ríos, 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (26.J.C. Ngando 79')

Substitutes not used

30.Adrían Zendejas, 32.Isaac Boehmer, 12.Belal Halbouni, 19.Damir Kreilach, 42.Nelson Pierre







