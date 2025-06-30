Nashville SC Notes Week of June 30, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club (11W-4L-5D) will seek to extend its team-record 13 match unbeaten streak when it hosts the Supporter's Shield leading Philadelphia Union (12W-4L-4D) at GEODIS Park in a matchup of clubs separated by just two points in the standings at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 5 for Americana Night presented by Hormann. The fixture features the league's top two goal scorers in Nashville's Sam Surridge (16) and Philadelphia's Tai Baribo (13) and could determine first place in both the Eastern Conference and MLS table.

Come Saturday, Nashville SC will celebrate Fourth of July weekend by featuring a post-match fireworks show and offering a limited-edition U.S.A.-themed commemorative pin for purchase at GEODIS Park.

After its match against New England Revolution II on Sunday was rescheduled due to travel disruptions, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will play New York Red Bulls II at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 6 at MSU Soccer Park.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

is unbeaten in its last 13 matches across all competitions (9W-0L-4D overall), and its last 11 in MLS (7W-0L-4D), both new club records

holds the longest active overall (13) and MLS (11) unbeaten streak

is off to its best start through 20 MLS matches at 11W-4L-5D (38 points)

is unbeaten in its last seven road matches across all competitions, six in MLS, both new club record

is third in the Eastern Conference (11W-4L-5D) and has the third-most points in MLS this season with 38, behind CIN (39), SD (39), and league-leading PHI (40)

has the third-best goal differential in MLS this season at +13

is tied for the third-most goals in the Eastern Conference and has the fifth-most in MLS this season with 36 (also MIA) behind ORL (37), CHI (38), SJ (40), and league-leading SD (41)

is second in MLS this season with 40.63 expected goals (xG) behind league-leading SJ (42.29)

is second in MLS this season with 43.4% shooting accuracy behind CHI (43.7%) and is second in MLS with 122 shots on target behind SJ (124)

leads MLS this season with a 15.58 expected goal differential (xGD) per American Soccer Analysis

is tied with CLB for the second-most MLS goal contributions by defenders this season with 20 behind MIN (24)

is the only team in MLS this season to have two players with at least 16 goal contributions (Sam Surridge with 19, Hany Mukhtar with 16)

is 2W-4L-3D all-time against PHI (regular season + playoffs)

played its first ever match at GEODIS Park against PHI, a 1-1 draw on May 1, 2022

faced PHI in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs on Nov. 28, 2021 at Subaru Park in a 1-1 draw decided in favor of the Union on penalty kicks

last faced the Union on Saturday, March 16 during a 3-1 win at Subaru Park

is 69W-56L-62D all-time (regular season + playoffs)

Is 40W-19L-33D all-time at home (regular season + playoffs)

is 50W-40L-44D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents (regular season + playoffs)

is 46W-45L-50D all-time on weekends (regular season + playoffs)

is 37W-35L-37D all-time on Saturdays (regular season + playoffs)

is 5W-10L-5D all-time during July (regular season)

Head Coach B.J. Callaghan

has led Nashville SC to its longest-ever unbeaten streaks in MLS (11, 7W-0L-4D) and across all competitions (13, 9W-0L-4D)

is the only Nashville SC Head Coach to lead the club to 38 points and 11 wins in its first 20 matches of a season

a 13-match unbeaten streak across all competitions (9W-0L-4D) previously served as a PHI Academy Coach (2012 to 2014) and First Team Assistant Coach (2014 to 2019)

Teal Bunbury has six career regular season goal contributions (two goals, four assists) against PHI, one with SKC (assist) and five with NE (two goals, three assists)

Dan Lovitz

has the second-most MLS goal contributions by a defender this season at seven (two goals, five assists)

has two career regular season assists against PHI, one with MTL and one with Nashville SC

was born in Wyndmoor, Pa., a suburb of Philadelphia on Aug. 27, 1991

Jack Maher leads the team with 92% passing accuracy this season (minimum 1,000 completed passes)

Hany Mukhtar

has two career goals against PHI, including his 16th career penalty kick during Nashville SC's 3-1 win on March 16, 2025 at Subaru Park

leads MLS this season with 42 shots on target and is second with 76% shot conversion rate (behind LAFC's Denis Bouanga)

leads the team and is tied for the fourth-most assists in MLS this season with eight behind SD's Anders Dreyer (14), SJ's Cristian Espinoza (11) and SKC's Manu Garcia (nine)

is fourth in MLS this season with 11.01 expected goals (xG) behind NYC's Alonso Martínez (12.92), CHI's Hugo Cuypers (14.16), and teammate Sam Surridge (14.77)

Alex Muyl has two career regular season goal contributions (goal, assist) against PHI, both with RBNY

Andy Najar

was named to his first MLS All-Star team last week

is tied for the most MLS goal contributions by a defender this season at eight (one goal seven assists) with CHI's Andrew Gutman, HOU's Griffin Dorsey, and PHI's Kai Wagner

has four career regular season goal contributions (two goals, two assists) against PHI, all with DC

Ahmed Qasem scored his second career goal during Nashville SC's 3-1 win against PHI on March 16, 2025 at Subaru Park, becoming the second player in club history to score a goal in his first two MLS starts (also, Jhonder Cadiz in 2021)

Jacob Shaffelburg

will return to Nashville this week after representing Canada Soccer in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

recorded an assist during Nashville SC's 2-1 loss against PHI on April 6, 2024

Sam Surridge

leads MLS' Golden Boot race with 16 goals

became the first Nashville SC player to record a goal in six-straight regular season matches last Saturday against DC

became the first ever English-born player and Boy in Gold to record 10 goals in six-straight matches last Saturday against DC - the first player to do it since Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Josef Martinez in 2019

leads the team and is second in MLS with 19 goal contributions this season (behind SD's Anders Dreyer with 23)

leads MLS this season with 14.77 expected goals (xG)

set a new single-season career high in goals scored across all competitions (16), previously set in 2024 (MLS regular season, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup) when he converted a penalty last Saturday against DC

has two goals in three career matches against PHI

Joe Willis

has recorded two shutouts in seven regular season matches against PHI, all as a Boy in Gold

is tied for the third-most shutouts in MLS this season with six (also, NYC's Matt Freese, CIN's Roman Celentano, and SEA's Stefan Frei)

Walker Zimmerman is currently on international duty with the United States Men's National Team for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Semifinals taking place at 6 p.m. CT on July 2 against Guatemala







