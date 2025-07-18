Nashville SC Seeks to Extend Home Unbeaten Streak to 11 Saturday against Toronto FC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club will play its second of two matches in four days at GEODIS Park when it hosts Toronto FC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 19 for Star Wars™ Night presented by Coca-Cola. Tickets for the match are available at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.com.

The Boys in Gold are off to their best start in club history (13W-5L-5D, 44 points) and unbeaten in their last 10 matches at GEODIS Park across all competitions with a record of 8W-0L-2D. Following its 3-0 win over the Columbus Crew Wednesday, Nashville SC remains just two points back of the Philadelphia Union for first place in Major League Soccer.

Toronto FC, which has struggled to a 5W-11L-6D record this season, is coming off a 1-0 road win over Western Conference-leading San Diego FC on Wednesday.

Here are five things to know for Saturday's fixture, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.

1. Nashville SC, which is looking to win two matches in four days at GEODIS Park, is tied with the first place Philadelphia Union for the best home record in MLS this season (8W-1L-3D). Including all competitions (MLS, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup), Nashville is 10W-1L-3D at The Castle in 2025 while outscoring opponents 31 to 11.

2. The Boys in Gold are unbeaten in their last five matches against Toronto FC (3W-0L-2D) while outscoring the Canadian side 7-3, including a 2-1 win at BMO Field on May 24.

3. Nashville SC All-Star and Most Valuable Player candidate Sam Surridge, who reclaimed sole possession of MLS' Golden Boot race when he scored his 17 th goal of the season Wednesday against Columbus, has four goals in three career matches against Toronto FC including both tallies in Nashville SC's 2-1 win on May 24 and a brace in the club's 2-1 win at Toronto on June 19, 2024.

4. Surridge's fellow All-Star and MVP candidate Hany Mukhtar, who is on a three MLS match goal scoring streak and has the sixth most goal contributions in the league this season with 19 (11 goals, eight assists), leads Nashville SC with six goal contributions (goal, five assists) against the Canadian side in series history. The midfielder's 77 career goals and 133 career goal contributions are the most in MLS since he joined the league in 2020.

5. Andy Najar (goal, 10 assists), who like Surridge was named to his first MLS All-Star team this season, moved into sole possession of first place in goal contributions by defenders in 2025 when he registered two assists Wednesday against Columbus. Nashville SC's backline, which with New York City FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC has conceded the third fewest goals (25) in MLS this season, is second to Minnesota FC (29) in goal contributions from defenders with 23 and is the only team to have multiple defenders in the top five (Najar, Dan Lovitz - 7).







