FC Dallas Acquires Haitian International Winger Louicius Don Deedson

July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today that the club has acquired Haitian winger Louicius Don Deedson from Danish side Odense Boldklub. Deedson signed a deal through 2028 with options for 2029 and 2030. He will occupy an international slot on the roster, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Deedson signed with Odense Boldklub (OB) in July 2023. He made his debut as a substitute on July 23, 2023, against Randers FC. Over the next two seasons, Deedson scored 15 goals and registered 10 assists with his tenure with OB in all-competitions. In 2025, OB finished atop of the NordicBet Liga to earn promotion to the Danish Superliga, the top division of soccer in Denmark.

Prior to OB, Deedson started his professional playing career with Hobro IK, signing in August 2019 at the age of 18. He made his professional debut on Dec. 6, 2019, against AC Horsens. During his time with the club, Deedson competed in the Danish Superliga, Betina Liga and Oddset Pokalen. The Haitian international departed from the club with 22 goals, eight assists, and 82 appearances in all-competitions from 2019-2023.

A Kalonji SA product, Deedson played three years for the Academy, and most notably helped the club become 2019 US U18 Youth National Champions with his brace and one assist in the 7-0 win over Solar.

The 24-year-old represents the Haitian national team. A native of Tabarre, Haiti, Deedson made his international debut on March 25, 2021, against Belize in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers. Since then, he has earned 22 caps, eight goals and eight assists with Les Grenadiers spanning from 2019 to present. Most recently, Deedson featured for Haiti in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament and scored against USA in the19th minute on June 22.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Louicius Don Deedson

Preferred Name: Deedson

Pronunciation: LOO-shus Don DEED-sun

Position: Winger

Date of Birth: February 11, 2001 (24)

Birthplace: Tabarre, Haiti

Nationality: Haiti

Height: 5'10'

Transaction: FC Dallas Acquires Haitian International Winger Louicius Deedson from Odense Boldklub







