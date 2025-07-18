LAFC Set for Rivalry Clash with LA Galaxy Presented by Strauss at BMO Stadium on Saturday Night

July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC returns home to face the LA Galaxy in a cross-town rivalry game, presented by Strauss, at BMO Stadium on Saturday night after collecting an impressive win on Wednesday that pushed its current win streak to three matches. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN, 980 AM La Mera Mera).

The match will be preceded by a Fan Fest from 3:30-7 p.m. where attendees can enjoy discounted drinks, sponsor games, prizes and enjoy a live DJ at Christmas Tree Lane on the north side of BMO Stadium.

LAFC is riding the sizzling form of forward Denis Bouanga, who has scored in each of the Black & Gold's last three matches - all wins. The All-Star striker notched his fourth game-winning goal of the season in the team's 1-0 road win over Minnesota United on Wednesday and now holds the record for most regular season game-winning goals in club history with 20 (in just 89 matches), one more than Black & Gold icon Carlos Vela (19 in 152 matches).

LAFC holds a 7W-8L-6D all-time record in league play against the Galaxy and has the opportunity to draw level in the series for the first time since July 4, 2024, when the Black & Gold won in front of more than 70,000 fans at the Rose Bowl.

Saturday's game against the Galaxy will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 22, at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13), where fans can also watch LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC vs. LA Galaxy

Kickoff: Saturday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Media gate opens at 6 p.m. PT

Fan Fest: 3:30-7 p.m. on Christmas Tree Lane

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM (English) and 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT:

LAFC will recognize the work of the California Community Foundation. Established in 1915, the California Community Foundation grants nearly $300 million annually to non-profit groups in Los Angeles County and throughout the state, in order to uplift communities with the greatest needs. This year, the foundation has been a leader in the region's wildfire relief and recovery efforts, raising more than $100 million from more than 47,000 donors. Now, CCF is also on the front lines supporting residents during federal immigration raids. The raids impact more than the lives of those detained - they create crises in families and communities as well. go to work, shop for essentials, take children to school and many other activities that support normal lives. CCF's L.A. Neighbors Support Fund provides food aid, cash assistance, and other aid to workers, children and families affected. To donate to the L.A. Neighbors Support Fund, text LANEIGHBORS to 707070.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

ARRIVE EARLY

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic and crowds at the gate. Gates at BMO Stadium open at 6 p.m. PT.

THE FIELDS LA

Fans are invited to arrive early to enjoy favorites at The Fields LA Food Hall next to BMO Stadium featuring some of LA's most popular eateries such as Amboy Burgers, TacosWay, Nongshim's Ramyun Cafe and Triple Beam Pizza.

LEVEL UP BY BANDAI NAMCO

Level Up is an interactive gaming space featuring an assortment of PAC-MAN arcade and amusement games such as PAC-MAN Battle Royale Championship Deluxe, PAC-MAN Roller, PAC-MAN Power Pellets, PAC-MAN Pixel Bash and more. Other experiences include Gashapon machines featuring a variety of collectible toys. Soccer games such as World Football Pro and Superkixx Pro will be added at a future date, among other options.

Featuring a full-service bar, guests can also purchase food from The Fields LA food hall and bring their selections upstairs to Level Up.

Open to all ages and highlighting a combination of free and pay-to-play games, Level Up will be open two hours prior to kickoff and 90 minutes after the final whistle.

Guests can access Level Up by Bandai Namco arcade through the north and south main entrances of The Fields LA food hall at BMO Stadium.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

To provide a safer environment for fans and expedite entry, BMO Stadium is enforcing a new Clear Bag Only Policy. It is required that fans bring bags that meet the following style and size limits:

One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", OR:

A one-gallon clear plastic storage bag (Ziploc bag or similar). Non-clear bags, including small clutches, are NOT allowed. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.







