Revolution Host Orlando City SC Saturday on Noite Brasileira

July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (6-9-7; 25 pts.) will host Orlando City SC (9-6-8; 35 pts.) at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night for the club's annual Noite Brasileira. The 7:30 p.m. ET match airs on MLS Season Pass in English and Spanish. Listen locally on the radio at 98.5 The Sports Hub, Más Latino 99.9 FM / 1300 AM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

Saturday's match kicks off a four-game homestand for the Revolution, their longest home stretch of the 2025 season. New England will meet Orlando City for the second time this season, after the two Eastern Conference sides battled to a 3-3 draw on May 10 in Florida. Despite falling into an early 2-0 deficit, the Revolution rallied back into the match behind goals from Alhassan Yusuf, Matt Polster and Carles Gil, who also had an assist in the match.

Gil, the league leader in shot-creating actions (136), enters this weekend's match just two goal contributions shy of tying Taylor Twellman for the club record (129). In 10 career outings against Orlando, the four-time MLS All-Star owns six goals and seven assists. Following Saturday's match, the Revolution playmaker and 2021 MLS MVP will depart for Austin, Texas to represent New England at the 2025 MLS All-Star Game. Gil is now one of just four Revolution players to earn at least four All-Star selections.

In the team's last outing on Wednesday night against the New York Red Bulls, forward Leo Campana led New England's attack with two goals to double his season total, earning a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday. The Ecuadorian recorded the first multi-goal performance of his Revolution career, while also tallying a season-best six shots and a new career high with four attempts on target. Forward Luca Langoni, seeking his fifth consecutive start, continues to provide a spark to New England's offense, helping force an own goal from the Red Bulls on Wednesday.

Defensively, both Ilay Feingold and Peyton Miller returned to action this week after missing three matches with an ankle injury. In central defense, Mamadou Fofana is poised to return to the squad after missing Wednesday's action due to a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation. In net for New England, Aljaž Ivačič aims to suit up for his 50th Revolution appearance across all competitions, one game after recording his 100th MLS start.

Orlando travels to Foxborough following a 2-1 home loss to New York City FC on Wednesday night. The Lions have posted a 4-2-5 road record in 2025, recording a 3-1-1 stretch over their last five away games. Midfielder Martín Ojeda is currently tied for third in MLS with 10 assists and ranks fourth in key passes (64). New England will look to stifle an Orlando attack that sits tied for third in the Eastern Conference with 41 goals scored this season.

Postgame Fireworks

Revolution fans will be treated to a Postgame Fireworks display after the match concludes. Fans are encouraged to remain inside the stadium after the final whistle the best view of the display.

Noite Brasileira:

The Revolution will host their annual Noite Brasileira (Brazil Night) on Saturday. Prior to kickoff, the Revolution Fan Zone will feature cultural activations including live performances by Brazilian rock band Link 80 and a meet-and-greet with Revolution II midfielder and Somerville, Mass. native Cristiano Oliveira. Local organizations including MAPS, Lib - Brazilian Library, Brazilian Women's Group, Nossa Radio, and more, can also be found in the Fan Zone. At the match, fans can purchase a special Brazilian Heritage scarf designed by local artist Tatiana Soares. Additionally, Alessandra Fisher from the Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers will be honored pregame as the Hero of the Match, and at halftime, local members of the Brazilian community will participate in a bubble soccer exhibition.

"The '96" Archive Collection Kit:

Also on Saturday, the Revolution will debut the club's new Archive Collection third kit, "The '96", against Orlando City SC. New England is one of 10 MLS clubs featured in the return of the throwback-themed adidas x MLS Archive Collection that celebrates the style and aesthetic of the late '90s and early 2000s. The Revolution's '96 kit revives the team's original wordmark, bold colors, and front-facing numbers, paying tribute to the club's start in the '90s. CLICK HERE to download photos of the new "The '96" kit, including player imagery and detail shots, and the club's video reveal.

Andrew's NEGU Crew:

Saturday marks the return of Revolution defender Andrew Farrell's NEGU Crew for the third time this season. Andrew's NEGU Crew provides a unique and memorable matchday experience for pediatric cancer patients. Saturday's child is Arcenia, a Thomaston, Conn. native who is battling t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The acronym NEGU (pronounced nee-goo), Never Ever Give Up, is a phrase adopted by the Jessie Rees Foundation, which ensures every child fighting cancer has the support and resources they need to never ever give up.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #23

New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC

Saturday, July 19, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass in

English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

99.9 FM / 1300 AM Más Latino

(Spanish)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

(Portuguese)







