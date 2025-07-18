CF Montréal to Take on Chicago Fire FC at Stade Saputo this Saturday

July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - Following back-to-back road games, CF Montréal will return to Stade Saputo to take on Chicago Fire FC this Saturday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

The Montrealers hold a 13-9-8 record against the Fire (43 goals for, 40 goals against) along with 10-2-4 record when playing at home (26 goals for, 15 goals against).

Montreal last played Chicago back on March 29 in the Windy City. The Bleu-blanc-noir grabbed a 1-1 draw in Marco Donadel's first game as interim head coach.

This will be midfielder Fabian Herbers' first game against his former team, after missing the March 29 game due to injury. The 31-year-old German had a six-season spell in Chicago, playing 152 games including 105 starts and picked up 15 goals along with five assists.

In its first season under head coach Gregg Berhalter, Chicago Fire FC sit in 10th place of the Eastern Conference with a 8-9-5 record. Last Wednesday, Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak by playing out a 2-2 draw on the road to Atlanta United.







