Whitecaps FC Transfer Midfielder Pedro Vite to Pumas UNAM

July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Friday that the club has transferred midfielder Pedro Vite to LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM. As part of the agreement, Whitecaps FC will also receive a percentage of any future transfer fees.

"Pedro arrived in Vancouver at 19, living outside of Ecuador for the first time. Year after year, he continued to progress, and this season he's emerged as one of the top midfielders in MLS and a key contributor to his national team," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "We explored several options with Pedro and, ultimately, we respect his decision. We're grateful for everything he brought to the club and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career. The incoming transfer fee will be reinvested to strengthen our roster, for both immediate impact and long-term success."

Since arriving at the club in 2021, Vite scored 15 goals, and recorded 20 assists in 140 appearances across all competitions for Whitecaps FC. During his time in Vancouver, he helped the 'Caps secure three consecutive TELUS Canadian Championship titles, starting all three finals in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and was a key contributor in the club's run to the final of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

TRANSACTION: On July 18, 2025, Whitecaps FC transfer midfielder Pedro Vite to LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM.







