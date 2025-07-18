Whitecaps FC Transfer Midfielder Pedro Vite to Pumas UNAM
July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Friday that the club has transferred midfielder Pedro Vite to LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM. As part of the agreement, Whitecaps FC will also receive a percentage of any future transfer fees.
"Pedro arrived in Vancouver at 19, living outside of Ecuador for the first time. Year after year, he continued to progress, and this season he's emerged as one of the top midfielders in MLS and a key contributor to his national team," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "We explored several options with Pedro and, ultimately, we respect his decision. We're grateful for everything he brought to the club and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career. The incoming transfer fee will be reinvested to strengthen our roster, for both immediate impact and long-term success."
Since arriving at the club in 2021, Vite scored 15 goals, and recorded 20 assists in 140 appearances across all competitions for Whitecaps FC. During his time in Vancouver, he helped the 'Caps secure three consecutive TELUS Canadian Championship titles, starting all three finals in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and was a key contributor in the club's run to the final of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
TRANSACTION: On July 18, 2025, Whitecaps FC transfer midfielder Pedro Vite to LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2025
- Minnesota United FC at Portland Timbers Preview - Minnesota United FC
- SKC Hosts New York City FC on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Match Details: FC Dallas Hosts St. Louis CITY SC this Saturday, July 19 - FC Dallas
- Timbers Reveal Fan-Voted All-Time XI in Honor of 50th Anniversary Season - Portland Timbers
- Revolution Host Orlando City SC Saturday on Noite Brasileira - New England Revolution
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Midfielder Pedro Vite to Pumas UNAM - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Club Loans Adam Beaudry to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Colorado Rapids
- FC Dallas Signs Joshua Torquato to Homegrown Deal - FC Dallas
- CF Montréal to Take on Chicago Fire FC at Stade Saputo this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Club Waives Forward Kévin Cabral - Colorado Rapids
- Keys to the Match: Boost - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF Closes out Week Visiting the New York Red Bulls - Inter Miami CF
- Crowns up: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at Atlanta United - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host the Philadelphia Union on H-Town Night - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Dallas Launches Additional Initiatives to Support Central Texas Flood Victims - FC Dallas
- FC Dallas Acquires Haitian International Winger Louicius Don Deedson - FC Dallas
- Surging Real Salt Lake Sees Five-Game Unbeaten Run on Line Saturday vs. FC Cincinnati - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC Seeks to Extend Home Unbeaten Streak to 11 Saturday against Toronto FC - Nashville SC
- George Campbell Transferred to West Bromwich Albion F.C. - Club de Foot Montreal
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Jaziel Orozco for Remainder of 2025 Season - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Midfielder Pedro Vite to Pumas UNAM
- 'Caps get over 40 MLS points in fewest games in club history
- Colorado Rapids Blank Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 3-0
- 'Caps to face Forge FC in the semifinals
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Blanked by Los Angeles Galaxy