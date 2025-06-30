Charlotte FC Extends Pep Biel Loan Through End of 2025 MLS Season

June 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has extended the loan of midfielder Pep Biel from Olympiacos FC through the end of the 2025 MLS season with a purchase option if certain performance metrics are met.

"Pep has become a key piece of the Club since returning for his second stint in Charlotte and you can see the player we saw when we first brought him come alive as he becomes more comfortable within our Club and the league," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "We want to continue seeing Pep thrive at our Club, which is why we felt it was crucial to keep him throughout the end of the season and potentially for the foreseeable future."

Biel, 28, has tallied eight goals and 11 assists in 30 league matches since arriving in Charlotte on August 15, 2024. He has produced six goals and eight assists in 19 matches during the 2025 MLS regular season. Biel leads the team in assist and is joint top in goals scored.

The Spaniard is closing in on his best single-season performance since 2021-22 where he tallied 18 goals and 15 assists across all competitions for FC Copenhagen and 16 goal contributions (8 goals/8 assists) in the Danish First Division league play.

TRANSACTION: Charlotte FC extends the loan of midfielder Pep Biel through the 2025 MLS season; CLTFC retains a purchase option if certain performance metrics are met.

Name: Pep Biel

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'7"

Date of Birth: September 5, 1996

Age: 28

Birthplace: San Joan, Spain

Last Club: Olympiacos FC

