Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati Scoreless in Draw
July 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF played to a scoreless draw Saturday night at Chase Stadium in South Florida.
The Orange and Blue moved to 15-6-4 (49 points), Miami moved to 12-4-6 (42 points). FC Cincinnati earned a third-consecutive clean sheet in the scoreless draw.
Cincinnati found the back of the net in second-half stoppage time on a header from Miles Robinson off an Evander free kick, but the goal was disallowed due to a called foul.
FC Cincinnati begin Leagues Cup 2025 play on Thursday, July 31 against CF Monterrey. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from TQL Stadium and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK. The match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and radio will be carried on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.
GAME NOTES
- FC Cincinnati take four of six points from Inter Miami in 2025 and move to 5-5-3 in all competitions all-time against Miami.
- FC Cincinnati are 5-1-2 since 2022 against Inter Miami in MLS play.
- FC Cincinnati held their opponent scoreless in three-straight MLS matches for the first time since March 25 - April 8, 2023 (at NSH, vs MIA, vs PHI).
- Saturday marked the first scoreless draw for FC Cincinnati this season, the 16th in all competitions since 2019.
- FC Cincinnati's four fouls committed marked a club-record low (4 - June 6, 2019 at NYC).
FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF
Date: July 26, 2025
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Venue: Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Attendance: 21,044
Kickoff: 7:25 p.m. ET
Weather: 85 degrees, clear
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
MIA: 0-0-0
CIN: 0-0-0
MIA - None
CIN - None
LINEUPS
CIN: Roman Celentano, Luca Orellano (Corey Baird 88'), Lukas Engel (Brad Smith 88'), Matt Miazga (C), Miles Robinson, DeAndre Yedlin (Alvas Powell 71'), Tah Brian Anunga, Pavel Bucha, Evander, Gerardo Valenzuela (Teenage Hadebe 59'), Kei Kamara (Sergio Santos 59')
Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Gilberto Flores, Nick Hagglund, Kenji Mboma Dem
Head Coach: Pat Noonan
MIA: Rocco Rios-Novo, Benjamin Cremaschi, Gonzalo Luján (Noah Allen 72'), Tomás Avilés, Marcelo Weigandt, Sergio Busquets (C), Telasco Segovia, Tadeo Allende, Federico Redondo (Yannick Bright 72'), Luis Suárez, Fafa Picault
Substitutes not used: William Yarbrough, Ryan Sailor, David Ruiz, Cesar Abadia-Reda, Santiago Morales
Head Coach: Javier Mascherano
STATS SUMMARY: MIA/CIN
Shots: 13 / 8
Shots on Goal: 3 / 4
Saves: 3 / 3
Corner Kicks: 5 / 2
Fouls: 14 / 4
Offside: 2 / 1
Possession: 53.7 / 46.3
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
MIA - Benjamin Cremaschi (Yellow Card) 7'
MIA - Tomás Avilés (Yellow Card) 36'
MIA - Federico Redondo (Yellow Card) 60'
MIA - Marcelo Weigandt (Yellow Card) 90'
OFFICIALS
Referee: Tori Penso
Ast. Referees: Logan Brown, Brooke Mayo
Fourth Official: Alyssa Pennington
VAR: Jon Freemon
AVAR: Tom Supple
