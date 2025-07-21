Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

July 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO FIRE FC FACES NEW YORK RED BULLS AT SOLDIER FIELD IN EASTERN CONFERENCE REMATCH

Chicago Fire FC returns to the lakefront for an Eastern Conference rematch against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, July 26.

Chicago is back home after taking four out of six possible points on the road last week. The Men in Red earned their first point at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United FC on Wednesday before heading north of the border to face CF Montréal on Saturday. Forward Hugo Cuypers got the Fire on the board in the 13th minute of the match, followed by defender Jack Elliott's first goal with Chicago in the second half. Homegrown goalkeeper Chris Brady made five saves en route to the Fire's third shutout of the season and seventh win away from home.

New York will be smarting from a 5-1 loss against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF Saturday night in New Jersey. Defender Alexander Hack opened the scoring with his first goal of the season for the Red Bulls. But Miami answered back with five unanswered goals, capped by Messi's fourth brace in the last five matches. They will now hope for a repeat of their last match against Chicago, a 2-1 home victory on April 5 in which Jonathan Bamba scored his first goal for the Fire.

Chicago's Eastern Conference rematch against the New York Red Bulls is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be followed by the second show of the Summer Concert Series presented by Café Bustelo featuring Chicago artist Chance the Rapper. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM and wlsam.com (English), and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish).

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (9-9-5, 32 points) at New York Red Bulls (9-9-6, 33 points)

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Soldier Field - Chicago

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. RBNY: (32-22-16)

Last Game vs. RBNY: Sept. 14, 2024 (2-1 W) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at RBNY: April 5, 2025 (1-2 L) - Sports Illustrated Stadium - Harrison, N.J. (Match Recap)

BY THE NUMBERS

10 - With his 10th assist of the season on Saturday, winger Philip Zinckernagel became the first player to record 10 goals and 10 assists in a single season of Chicago Fire FC history. The winger's 20 goal contributions are now tied for the sixth highest total in a single season in Club history. His 10th consecutive road match with a goal or an assist also matched a league record set by Josef Martínez in 2018 with Atlanta United FC.

11 - Defender Jack Elliott scored his first goal with Chicago on Saturday, the 11th regular season goal of his nine-year career. The goal, and his performance in the team's third shutout of the season, earned the defender a place on the Starting XI in the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 26.

13 - Forward Hugo Cuypers scored his 13th goal of the season in the 13th minute of the match against CF Montréal. The strike was his team-leading fourth game-winning goal of the year, the fifth largest number in a single season in Club history.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.