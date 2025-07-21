RSL Future on Display: Parker and Hashimoto Spark in MLS NEXT All-Star Game

July 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

AUSTIN, Texas - Real Salt Lake Academy standouts Van Parker and Rylan Hashimoto represented the Claret-and-Cobalt with pride at the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game, presented by Allstate. The RSL U16 attackers earned their well-deserved spots on the West squad for the annual East vs. West showcase held during Major League Soccer's All-Star festivities.

Parker, the reigning 2025 MLS NEXT Cup MVP, got off to a blazing start, dispossessing an East center back in the 5th minute and nearly opening the scoring with a powerful strike- showcasing exactly why he earned the starting striker role. While Parker was unable to find the back of the net in the first half despite several threatening chances, his relentless pressure and attacking presence played a key role in creating space and opportunities that helped set up the West's opening goal before halftime.

Starting the second half as the West's left winger, Hashimoto brought an attacking mindset and defensive tenacity to his side. The Real Salt Lake academy attacker consistently won possession in the attacking third and created opportunities for his teammates through quick footwork and sharp movement. In the 70th minute, Hashimoto took on a defender down the sideline and crafted a chance for himself, forcing a corner kick. That sequence shifted momentum in favor of the West, and just minutes later- right before the hydration break- the team capitalized with an equalizer to bring the match level.

Despite impressive performances from both of Real Salt Lake's academy standouts, Parker and Hashimoto, the duo narrowly missed getting on the scoresheet. Both players were instrumental in creating key chances that led to goals, showcasing their creativity and work rate throughout the match. However, in a thrilling back-and-forth battle, it was the East who emerged victorious with a 4-3 win.

Catch Real Salt Lake's star Diego Luna represent the Claret-and-Cobalt on the international stage at the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, featuring the MLS and Liga MX league's top talent showdown on Wednesday, July 23rd at Q2 Stadium, with kickoff set for 7:00 pm MT. Stream it on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

WEST 3: 4 EAST

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

WEST: Tim Dennis (Lorenzo Cornelius) 33' - Following an electric run down the left flank, Lorenzo Cornelius blew past his marker and left a second defender on the ground with a sharp cut at the byline before delivering a precise pullback across the face of goal. Tim Dennis timed his run perfectly, arriving in the box to slot home a composed finish from close range, giving the West a 1-0 lead just before the hydration break.

EAST: Cristiano Oliveira (Ademar Chávez) 45+3' - With the final kick of the half, the East pulled level. Ademar Chávez delivered a dangerous free kick into the box, where Cristiano Oliveira recovered from a heavy first touch, swiveled quickly, and slotted a composed finish past Nicolás Aristizabal to equalize.

EAST: Gustavo Caraballo (David Uranga) 52' - The East pulled ahead with a moment of brilliance from Gustavo Caraballo. After a clever turn in midfield, David Uranga slipped a pass into space for Caraballo, who took a touch and unleashed a driven strike from distance, curling it into the bottom-right corner past Jack Kortkamp. A clinical finish from the 2024 GA Cup MVP to give the East a 2-1 lead.

WEST: Steel Cook (Unassisted) 72' - The West pulled level just before the hydration break. Following a short corner routine, a cross was whipped into the box that the East defense failed to clear. The ball fell kindly to Steel Cook at the edge of the area, and the FC Dallas academy midfielder struck a clean volley that deflected off Quinton John, wrong-footing goalkeeper Zach Cielewich and nestling into the back of the net to make it 2-2.

EAST: Prince Forfor (Jamir Johnson) 76' - The East wasted no time reclaiming the lead. Gustavo Caraballo found Jamir Johnson at the top of the box, whose curling effort rattled off the crossbar and appeared to bounce near the goal line. As play continued, Kervon Kerr's follow-up header was denied brilliantly by Jack Kortkamp, but Prince Forfor pounced on the rebound and slotted it home to make it 3-2 for the East.

WEST: Tyler Brown (Max Steelman) 83' - The West found another equalizer through a well-executed counterattack. Max Steelman launched a perfectly weighted ball over the top, and Tyler Brown timed his run to perfection, beating goalkeeper Zach Cielewich to the ball and calmly tapping into the open net. A composed finish from the MLS NEXT U16 MVP brought the match level at 3-3.

EAST: Jamir Johnson (Penalty) 86'- Jamir Johnson stepped up from the spot and calmly converted, firing low and to the right to beat Jack Kortkamp and restore the East's lead. The composed finish gave the East a 4-3 advantage in a thrilling back-and-forth contest.

FIRST HALF LINEUPS:

WEST (4-2-3-1): Nicolás Aristizabal (Austin FC); Eddie Chadwick (LA Galaxy), Tyson Espy (LAFC), August Nystrom (Portland Timbers), Sahil Deo (Vancouver Whitecaps FC); Ronan Leeming (Seattle Sounders FC), Isaiah Kaakoush © (FC Dallas); Tim Dennis (Minnesota United FC), Kaedren Spivey (San Jose Earthquakes), Lorenzo Cornelius (St. Louis CITY SC); Van Parker (Real Salt Lake)

Subs: Christian Ayala (Austin FC), Graham Ford (Barca Residency Academy), Jackson Pomeroy (Colorado Rapids), Steel Cook (FC Dallas), Isac Enriquez (De Anza Force), Daniel Barrett (Houston Dynamo FC), Jack Kortkamp (Sporting Kansas City), Max Steelman (LA Galaxy), Rylan Hashimoto (Real Salt Lake), Owen Jorgensen (St. Louis CITY SC), Tyler Brown (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Head Coach: Jason Shackell

EAST (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Ransom (Atlanta United); Nash Dearmin (Inter Miami CF), Judah Pritchett (D.C. United), Wyatt Holt (Charlotte FC), Liam Devan (Nashville SC); Éloi Breton © (CF Montréal), Dylan Judelson (Orlando City SC); Ademar Chávez (FC Cincinnati), Robert Turdean (Chicago Fire FC), Gustavo Caraballo © (Orlando City SC); Malik Jakupovic (Philadelphia Union)

Subs: David Uranga (Athletum FC), DD Sibrian (Atlanta United), Zach Cielewich (Baltimore Armour), Prince Forfor (Columbus Crew), Andrei Chirila (FC Cincinnati), Quinton John (Inter Miami CF), Josh Macedo (New England Revolution), Cristiano Oliveira (New England Revolution), Peter Molinari (New York City FC), Jamir Johnson (Philadelphia Union), Kervon Kerr (Toronto FC)

Head Coach: Javier Carrillo

SECOND HALF LINEUPS:

WEST (4-2-3-1): Jack Kortkamp (Sporting Kansas City); Jackson Pomeroy (Colorado Rapids), Owen Jorgensen (St. Louis CITY SC), Isac Enriquez (De Anza Force), Daniel Barrett © (Houston Dynamo FC); Christian Ayala (Austin FC), Steel Cook (FC Dallas); Rylan Hashimoto (Real Salt Lake), Graham Ford (Barca Residency Academy), Max Steelman (LA Galaxy); Tyler Brown (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Subs: Nicolás Aristizabal (Austin FC), Eddie Chadwick (LA Galaxy), Tyson Espy (LAFC), August Nystrom (Portland Timbers), Sahil Deo (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Ronan Leeming (Seattle Sounders FC), Isaiah Kaakoush (FC Dallas), Tim Dennis (Minnesota United FC), Kaedren Spivey (San Jose Earthquakes), Lorenzo Cornelius (St. Louis CITY SC), Van Parker (Real Salt Lake)

Head Coach: Jason Shackell

EAST (4-2-3-1): Zach Cielewich (Baltimore Armour); Prince Forfor (Columbus Crew), Andrei Chirila (FC Cincinnati), Quinton John (Inter Miami CF), Josh Macedo (New England Revolution); DD Sibrian (Atlanta United), Peter Molinari (New York City FC); Jamir Johnson (Philadelphia Union), David Uranga (Athletum FC), Gustavo Caraballo © (Orlando City SC); Kervon Kerr (Toronto FC)

Subs: Jonathan Ransom (Atlanta United), Nash Dearmin (Inter Miami CF), Judah Pritchett (D.C. United), Wyatt Holt (Charlotte FC), Liam Devan (Nashville SC), Éloi Breton (CF Montréal), Dylan Judelson (Orlando City SC), Ademar Chávez (FC Cincinnati), Robert Turdean (Chicago Fire FC), Cristiano Oliveira (New England Revolution)

Head Coach: Javier Carrillo







