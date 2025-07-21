Timbers to Host Eleventh Annual Community Event 'Rose City Road Trip' Presented by Providence

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers will host the community event 'Rose City Road Trip' presented by Providence in Hood River, Oregon, on September 4, the club announced today. Rose City Road Trip returns for its 11th-annual edition and will include a hospital visit and a free youth soccer clinic at Mid Valley Elementary School.

The Rose City Road Trip will kick off on September 4 with a group of Timbers players and club mascot Timber Joey visiting with patients at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. Afterwards, all are invited to a community meet-and-greet and autograph session at Mid Valley Elementary School from 3:30-4:30 p.m. before hosting a free youth soccer clinic at Mid Valley Elementary School from 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Pacific).

Carly Elliott, interim chief administrative officer and chief nursing officer for Providence Hood River, said, "We sincerely thank the Timbers for choosing Hood River as the venue for this year's Rose City Road Trip. Their engagement with our hospital inpatient unit and cancer center promises to brighten the days of our patients, and the free youth soccer clinic is a fantastic chance for young Gorge players to hone their skills. We are excited to partner with the Timbers in fostering health and wellness within our community."

The clinic is free and open to the public, and participants must pre-register online at the 2025 Providence Rose City Road Trip Registration Form.

This year marks the club's 11th edition of the Rose City Road Trip. In all, the Timbers have offered rural camps in Klamath Falls, Salem, Eugene/Springfield, Bend, Hood River, Astoria, Medford, Newberg, Pendleton, Coos Bay, The Dalles, Corvallis, Seaside, Warrenton and Vancouver, Wash.







