Timbers Score Stoppage-Time Equalizer in 1-1 Draw Against Minnesota United FC

July 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers scored a stoppage time equalizer to secure a point against Minnesota United FC in a 1-1 draw on Saturday night at Providence Park. Following a scoreless first half, Minnesota took the lead in the 77th minute before Omir Fernandez volleyed the equalizer in the 92nd minute for his first goal in Green and Gold. The Timbers (9-7-7, 34 pts) currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference.

Tonight's Takeaways

With tonight's stoppage time equalizer, Omir Fernandez scored his first goal as a Timber. Notably, it marked his 18th goal in seven seasons in MLS. Juan Mosquera recorded his fourth assist of the 2025 season and 15th as a Timber on Fernandez's equalizer. In 13 home matches this season, the Timbers have recorded 11 results and improved their home record to 6-2-5.

50-Year Celebration Night

The Portland Timbers honored more than 60 club alumni and the fan-voted Timbers All-Time XI during the club's 50-Year Celebration Night. The All-Time XI included Goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey; Defenders Nat Borchers, Clive Charles, and Liam Ridgewell; Midfielders Darlington Nagbe, Diego Chara, Diego Valeri, and Jack Jewsbury; and Forwards Sebastián Blanco, Dairon Asprilla, and Fanendo Adi. The lone active Timbers player included, Chara registered 16 minutes in tonight's match against Minnesota United FC. Chara is just two starts away from becoming the fifth field player to reach 400 MLS starts and is set to become one of two active field players to reach the milestone. The Portland legend would be the first field player to accomplish this with a single club.

Goal-Scoring Plays

MIN - Anthony Markanich (Julian Gressel), 77th minute: Julian Gressel sent a cross from the right sideline into the box, where Anthony Markanich headed the ball into the right-side of the net.

POR - Omir Fernandez (Juan Mosquera), 90+2 minute: From outside the area, Juan Mosquera delivered the ball to the far post, where Omir Fernandez buried a volley into the top of the goal.

Notes

The Timbers (9-7-7, 34pts) sit in sixth place in the Western Conference. Omir Fernandez scored his first goal as a Timber. Notably, it marked Fernandez's 18th goal in seven MLS seasons. Juan Mosquera recorded his fourth assist of the 2025 season. In four seasons with Portland, Mosquera has recorded 15 assists. The Timbers recorded their 11th home result from 13 matches at Providence Park. Portland improved its home record to 6-2-5. Diego Chara is just two starts away from becoming the fifth field player to reach 400 MLS starts and is set to become one of two active field players to reach the milestone. Chara will be the first player to accomplish 400 MLS starts with a single club. The club honored 60+ alumni and the fan-voted Timbers All-Time XI during 50-Year Celebration Night.

Next Game

The Timbers go on the road to face LAFC at BMO Field on Fri day, July 25. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (9-7-7, 34pts) vs. Minnesota United FC (11-5-8, 41pts)

July 19, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 1 1

Minnesota United FC 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

MIN: Markanich (Gressel), 77

POR: Fernandez (Mosquera), 90+2

Misconduct Summary:

MIN: Romero (caution), 39

POR: Lassiter (caution), 43

MIN: Harvey (caution), 45

MIN: Pereyra (caution), 65

Lineups:

POR: GK Crépeau, D Mosquera, D Surman, D Zuparic, D Fory, D Smith, M Ayala (Chara, 74), M Paredes (Fernandez, 86), F Moreno, F Mora Š (Kelsy, 74), F Lassiter (Guerra, 56)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pantemis, D K. Miller, D E. Miller, D McGraw, M Ortiz

TOTAL SHOTS: 15 (Moreno, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Moreno, 2); FOULS: 13 (three players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 5

MIN: GK St. Clair Š, D Gressel, D Duggan, D Diaz, D Romero (Boxall, 46), D Rosales (Gene, 75), M Harvey (Trapp, 46), M Lod, F Pereyra (Yeboah, 71), F Hlongwane (Markanich, 61), F Oluwaseyi

Substitutes Not Used: GK Smir, D Taylor, M Mesanvi, F Randell

TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (Pereyra, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Pereyra, 2); FOULS: 14 (Harvey, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 3

Referee: Ricardo Fierro

Assistant Referees: Jose Da Silva, Brian Marshall

Fourth Official: Adorae Monroy

VAR: Shawn Tehini

Attendance: 23,507

