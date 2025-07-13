Timbers Fall 2-1 to St. Louis City SC on the Road

July 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Portland Timbers fell 2-1 to St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park on Sunday evening. David Da Costa opened Portland's account in the 19th minute, but St. Louis found an equalizer and go-ahead-goal in the second half to secure the result. The Timbers (9-6-6, 33 pts) sit in fifth place in the Western Conference.

Tonight's Notables

Scoring in a second straight match, David Da Costa tallied his fourth goal of the season. It marked Da Costa's 12th goal contribution of the 2025 campaign, trailing only Antony (13) for most on the team. Santiago Moreno recorded his fifth assist of the season and the 40th of his MLS career. Notably, Moreno is just one of three players to record 40 or more assists in Portland's MLS era, joining Sebastián Blanco (51) and Diego Valeri (91). He is also the fifth Timbers player to reach 60 or more goal contributions for Portland in its MLS era, joining Felipe Mora (63), Fanendo Adi (68), Sebastián Blanco (92), and Diego Valeri (177).

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - David Da Costa (Santiago Moreno), 19th minute: Santiago Moreno dribbled the ball squarely across the field before playing it off to David Da Costa, who took a few touches inside the box before curling a right-footed shot into the far-side netting.

STL - Marcel Hartel (João Klauss), 54th minute: From the left side of the field, Célio Pompeu served a cross into the box for St. Louis. João Klauss was able to get a progressive touch on it and Marcel Hartel finished the play with a first-time shot into the upper-left corner of the goal.

STL - Marcel Hartel (Conrad Wallem), 67th minute: Conrad Wallem delivered a long diagonal ball to the far post and Marcel Hartel headed it into the back of the net.

Notes

Portland played its 10th road match of the 2025 campaign.

David Da Costa scored his fourth goal of the season.

Da Costa has scored in consecutive matches.

Da Costa registered his 12th goal contribution, trailing only Antony (13) for most on the team.

Santiago Moreno recorded his fifth assist of the campaign.

Notably, Moreno's assist marked his 40th for the Timbers. He is just one of three players to record 40 or more assists in Portland's MLS era, joining Sebastián Blanco (51) and Diego Valeri (91).

Moreno is also the fifth Timbers player to reach 60 or more goal contributions for Portland in its MLS era, joining Felipe Mora (63), Fanendo Adi (68), Sebastián Blanco (92), and Diego Valeri (177).

Kamal Miller made his 150th MLS appearance.

Maxime Crépeau matched his season high for saves with six tonight.

Next Game

The Timbers will return home to host Real Salt Lake at Providence Park on Wednesday, July 16. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (9-6-6, 33pts) vs. St. Louis CITY SC (4-12-6, 18pts)

July 13, 2025 - Energizer Park (St. Louis, Mo.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 0 1

St. Louis CITY SC 0 2 2

Scoring Summary:

POR: Da Costa (Moreno), 19

STL: Hartel (Klauss), 54

STL: Hartel (Wallem), 67

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Ortiz (caution), 59

POR: Kelsy (caution), 64

POR: Mosquera (caution), 77

POR: K. Miller (caution), 79

STL: Klauss (caution), 90+2

STL: Orozco (caution), 90+3

Lineups:

POR: GK Crépeau, D Mosquera, D Zuparic (Guerra, 75), D Surman, D K. Miller Š, D Fory (Smith, 46), M Ortiz (Chara, 65), M Ayala (Paredes, 75), F Da Costa, F Moreno (Fernandez, 65), F Kelsy

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pantemis, D E. Miller, F Mora

TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (Da Costa, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Da Costa, 4); FOULS: 10 (Kelsy, Ortiz, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 6

STL: GK Burki Š, D Girdwood-Reich, D Totland, D Yaro, D Orozco (Hiebert, 90+5), M Wallem, M Ostrak (Löwen, 66), M Pompeu (Becher, 67), M Hartel, M Teuchert (Watts, 82), F Klauss

Substitutes Not Used: GK Lundt, D Zalinsky, D Reid, M Pearce, F Silva

TOTAL SHOTS: 21 (Teuchert, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Hartel, 2); FOULS: 9 (Wallem, 2); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

Referee: Ricardo Montero Araya

Assistant Referees: Logan Brown, Jeffrey Swartzel

Fourth Official: Rubiel Vasquez

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

Attendance: 22,423







