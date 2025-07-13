RSL Extend Unbeaten Run to Four Games with 1-0 Victory Over Houston

July 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake (7-10-4, 25 points, 11th West) earned its sixth clean sheet of the year and rode FW William Agada's second goal of the season - and his first at home - to defeat the Houston Dynamo, 1-0, winning back-to-back games for the first time since last October and extending its active unbeaten streak to four games.

RSL boss Pablo Mastroeni made two personnel changes and one positional adjustment from last Saturday's 3-2 home victory over St. Louis. Mastroeni reintroduced newly-minted green card holder Braian Ojeda into the midfield and welcomed back U.S. Men's National Team starlet Diego Luna following his standout performances in the Gold Cup, injecting renewed energy and creativity into the squad. Luna's return pushed Designated Player Diogo Gonçalves out to the right side of the pitch.

Two RSL Academy products were in the starting lineup today: 11th-year defender Justen Glad and 18-year-old forward Zavier Gozo, who made his 12th consecutive start for the Claret-and-Cobalt. Defender Sam Junqua also got another start, facing off against his former team in his new home. RSL Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral rounded out the starting XI, serving as the team's Iron Man this season, playing every minute of all 23 games across all competitions, wearing the captain's armband for the sixth consecutive match.

Real Salt Lake got off to a quick start, capitalizing on a breakdown in the Dynamo defense, ultimately leading to two shots by Gonçalves and Ojeda. While neither resulted in a goal, RSL remained persistent with the pressure in its offensive half. German-born defender Noel Caliskan was a brick wall for the backline in the first half, halting multiple attacks by the Dynamo.

The hard work and constant press in the offensive third paid off in the 42nd minute, when RSL was awarded a corner kick, taken by Ruiz and perfectly placed into the center of the box. Striker William Agada was in the perfect place, gaining possession after a deflection and sending the ball into the back of the net, his second goal for the Claret-and-Cobalt since arriving to RSL in April. The goal marked the 14th time in 23 games this year that RSL scored first, now with seven wins and three draws against four losses in 2025.

RSL began the second half with a more defensive approach, spending significantly more time in its own half compared to the opening 45 minutes, which forced the back line to work together and build from the back to create chances to extend its lead. In the 67th minute, Mastroeni made his first substitutions of the match, bringing on defenders Bode Hidalgo and Brayan Vera, along with Australian attacker Ari Piol, no doubt hoping the fresh legs would inject new energy into the match.

Real Salt Lake remained composed under pressure, fending off multiple late pushes from the Dynamo to secure a hard-fought win at home. Cabral once again proved why he wears the captain's armband, coming up with multiple key saves to preserve the lead and earn his sixth clean sheet of the 2025 season across all competitions (fifth in MLS). The victory marks Real Salt Lake's first regular-season sweep against Houston since 2018.

The Claret-and-Cobalt look forward to a congested week ahead, first hitting the road to take on Portland Timbers this Wednesday, July 16, with the game available on Apple TV+ / MLS Season Pass. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 PM MT. RSL returns to America First Field next Saturday, July 19, to host FC Cincinnati. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets are available for purchase here.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY:

RSL: William Agada (Unassisted) 42': Pablo Ruiz delivered a well-placed corner into the heart of the box, where Agada pounced on a deflection and calmly slotted a right-footed shot into the bottom far corner.

NOTES FROM RSL 1: 0 HOU

RSL has now scored first in 14 of its 23 games this year in MLS reg. season and Champions Cup play, amassing a record of 7-4-3 (W-L-T)

With the 1-0 win tonight, GK Rafael Cabral and the RSL defense earned its sixth clean sheet of the season.

RSL's active four-game unbeaten run is the Club's longest since last fall's season-ending seven-game streak without a loss

The last two Saturdays have seen RSL accrue its first back-to-back wins since October, 2024.

FW William Agada joins Zavier Gozo, Diogo Gonçalves and Johnny Russell as players with two goals each this season, trailing Club-leader Diego Luna's eight goals

Captain Emeka Eneli returned to availability tonight for the first time since May 24, playing the final few minutes after addressing a stress reaction in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot

MF Braian Ojeda will be suspended for Wednesday's Portland trip due to caution accumulation after tonight's 57th-minute yellow card

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (4-2-2-2): Rafael Cabral ©; Noel Caliskan (Emeka Eneli, 92'), Justen Glad, Sam Junqua, Alexandros Katranis (Brayan Vera, 67'); Braian Ojeda (Bode Hidalgo, 67'), Pablo Ruiz; Diogo Gonçalves, Diego Luna; Zavier Gozo (Ari Piol, 67'), William Agada (Philip Quinton, 87')

Subs not used: Mason Stadjuhar, Jesus Barea, Johnny Russell, Dominik Marczuk

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

Houston Dynamo (4-3-3): Jonathan Bond; Felipe Andrade (Griffin Dorsey, 70'), Pablo Ortiz, Ethan Bartlow, Franco Escobar; Artur © (Duane Holmes, 83'), Jack McGlynn, Brooklyn Raines (Gabe Segal, 89'); Amine Bassi (Sebastian Kowalczyk, 70'), Ezequiel Ponce, Lawrence Ennali (Ondrej Lingr, 70')

Subs not used: Jimmy Maurer, Toyosi Olusanya, Femi Awodesu, Junior Urso

Head Coach: Ben Olsen

Stats Summary: RSL / HOU

Shots: 17 / 17

Shots on Goal: 5 / 4

Saves: 4 / 3

Corner Kicks: 5 / 4

Fouls: 15 / 8

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

HOU: Felipe Andrade (Yellow Card - 35')

HOU: Artur (Yellow Card - 40')

RSL: Braian Ojeda (Yellow Card - 57')

RSL: Noel Caliskan (Yellow Card - 68')

RSL: William Agada (Yellow Card - 72')







