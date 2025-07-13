LA Galaxy Weekly

July 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES (Sun day) - Playing two matches in the span of four days, LA first plays host to Austin FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, July 16 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass). Three days later, the Galaxy square off against LAFC in the 26th all-time edition of El Tráfico at BMO Stadium on Saturday, July 19 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Austin FC

Wednesday's match marks the 10th MLS regular season meeting between the Galaxy and Austin FC, with LA leading the all-time series 5-3-1. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2025 campaign, the Galaxy fell 1-0 to Austin at Q2 Stadium on April 19. In four all-time league matches played against Austin at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 4-0-0.

LA Galaxy Run of Form

In their last six matches played dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 3-1-2 (11 GF, 7 GA). During that stretch of games, Matheus Nascimento has totaled five goal contributions (2 goals, 3 assists) in six appearances and Marco Reus has logged two goals and four assists in five matches played. Additionally, the Galaxy have won three consecutive matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to May 31 (3-0-0), outscoring their opponents 7-1.

LA Galaxy Against LAFC

Saturday's match between the LA Galaxy and LAFC marks the 26th edition across all competitions of El Tráfico, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 10-9-6 (54 GF, 53 GA). Against LAFC, the LA Galaxy hold a 8-7-6 (44 GF, 44 GA) record in league play, a 0-2-0 (5 GF, 8 GA) record in the MLS Cup Playoffs and a 2-0-0 (5 GF, 1 GA) record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In the last meeting between the two teams, the LA Galaxy earned a 2-2 come-from-behind draw against LAFC before 23,083 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 18, 2025. In the last match played against LAFC at BMO Stadium, the Galaxy fell 2-1 on April 6, 2024. In 11 all-time road matches played against LAFC across all competitions at BMO Stadium, the LA Galaxy hold a 2-6-3 record (22 GF, 27 GA). In 25 all-time meetings across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and LAFC, El Tráfico averages 4.3 goals per match.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2025

