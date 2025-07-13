FC Dallas Falls to LAFC, 2-0

July 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES, California - FC Dallas (5-10-6, 21 points) fell to LAFC (9-5-5, 32 points) 2-0 on Saturday night at BMO Stadium.

CAPTAIN PAES

For the second time this season, FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes captained the squad. The Indonesian international recorded seven saves tonight tying his season high total.

A TRIBUTE TO CENTRAL TEXAS

FC Dallas wore black armbands to honor those lost in the Central Texas floods. Dallas will continue to honor the victims throughout the 2025 season with a commemorative patch debuting on Saturday, July 19, versus St. Louis CITY SC.

THE PAST & PRESENT

Current LAFC defenders Nkosi Tafari and Ryan Hollingshead both featured for FC Dallas from 2020-24 and 2014-21 respectively. Current FC Dallas defenders Marco Farfan and Sebastien Ibeagha featured for LAFC in 2021 and 2022 respectively. All four players played in tonight's match.

THE ROAD RECORD

FC Dallas is 4-3-4 (16 points) on the road and 3-3-2 against the West. FC Dallas has allowed 19 goals on the road.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas remains west for a midweek clash versus the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, July 16, from PayPal Park at 9:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. The audio broadcast can be heard on the official FC Dallas app.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On the game...

"We started pretty bright, and then the first goal was off of our mistake in the build, it changed the game. We were actually growing, I thought, before that moment, and that's unfortunate, that's what mistakes do. But I thought there was a good hustle to us and energy. And then, like I said, the mistakes led to the game flipping on its head, and the crowd got into it, so the momentum changed in their favor. And that's what you don't want to do here. And we never really regained in that first half a bit of confidence that we needed to enter the second half with. But I thought in the second half we made some changes and created a little bit, but not enough. For me, on the night we were pretty flat with the ball, and not a lot of high level chance creation. They worked hard. I can't fault the effort for the guys, they worked hard. They fought. And we just didn't keep the ball and move them around enough to develop quality chances."

On Maarten Paes' performance...

"I hope it gives him a lot of confidence. He was called upon a lot tonight, and not that we want that, but he stepped up and made some huge saves. Keepers are like nines, it's like when they come up with big saves, it gives them a lot of confidence, and that's what we need, because, you know, we're not going to give up nothing in games. So hopefully tonight's game gives him a lift and gives him some consistency and high performance like we need. We got to put this one behind us fast and move on to the next."

Midfielder Sebastian Lletget

General thoughts on the match...

"I feel we got outplayed. We tried to execute our game plan that we were working on and we came up short. We are low in confidence, and we know what situation we are in. It is tough. We got to turn it around and focus on San Jose ahead of Wednesday night."

On the next match...

"We just have to turn the page, and give ourselves 24 hours to digest what happened. It's like alright, we have to turn it around and focus on the next game. We know we have to do to turn this around."







