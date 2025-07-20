LA Galaxy Earn 3-3 Come-From-Behind Draw Against LAFC at BMO Stadium on Saturday Night

July 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - Down 3-1 in the 67th minute, the LA Galaxy scored a stoppage-time equalizing goal in the 97th minute to earn a 3-3 draw before 22,301 fans at BMO Stadium on Saturday night. Gabriel Pec recorded two goals and an assist, while Maya Yoshida notched the game-tying goal in the 26th all-time of El Tráfico.

26th All-Time Edition of El Tráfico

Saturday's match between the LA Galaxy and LAFC marked the 26th edition across all competitions of El Tráfico, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 10-9-7 (57 GF, 56 GA). Against LAFC, the LA Galaxy hold a 8-7-7 (47 GF, 47 GA) record in league play, a 0-2-0 (5 GF, 8 GA) record in the MLS Cup Playoffs and a 2-0-0 (5 GF, 1 GA) record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In two meetings between the two teams during the 2025 MLS Regular Season, the series was tied 0-0-2 (5 GF, 5 GA). In 12 all-time road matches played against LAFC across all competitions at BMO Stadium, the LA Galaxy hold a 2-6-4 record (25 GF, 30 GA). In 26 all-time meetings across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and LAFC, El Tráfico averages 4.3 goals per match. Notably, Yoshida scored the latest goal scored (96:53) in 26 all-time league matches played between the LA Galaxy and LAFC, surpassing the previous latest goal scored by Carlos Vela (96:11; 07/19/2029 - LAFC 2 at LA Galaxy 3).

LA Galaxy Run of Form

In their last eight matches played dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 3-2-3 (15 GF, 12 GA). During that stretch of games, Marco Reus has logged two goals and five assists in seven matches played.

Goal-Scoring Plays

LFC - Denis Bouanga (Ryan Hollingshead), 26th minute: Working down the left flank, Ryan Hollingshead played a ball down the left side of the penalty area to Denis Bouanga. The Gabon international forward took a touch and curled his shot in at the far post.

LFC - Javairo Dilrosun (Nathan Ordaz), 31st minute: Nathan Ordaz drove down the left flank and delivered a squared cross across the face of goal to Javairo Dilrosun, who took a touch and fired his left-footed shot into the far corner.

LA - Gabriel Pec (Penalty Kick), 36th minute: After Ryan Hollingshead was whistled for a handball inside the box, Gabriel Pec stepped up to the penalty spot and drilled his shot into the bottom left corner.

LFC - Denis Bouanga (Nathan Ordaz), 67th minute: Denis Bouanga picked up the ball at midfield, carried it towards the middle of the penalty area before finishing his shot into the bottom left.

LA - Gabriel Pec (Marco Reus, Joseph Paintsil), 79th minute: Marco Reus received the ball down the right flank and fired in a low, driven cross towards the middle of the box to Gabriel Pec, whose first-time finish was fired into the far, bottom corner of the goal.

LA - Maya Yoshida (Mauricio Cuevas, Gabriel Pec), 90+7th minute: On the right wing, Mauricio Cuevas' cross into the center of the 18-yard box was flicked in off the head of Maya Yoshida at the far post.

Postgame Notes

This marks the eighth time in 26 matches played across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and LAFC that both teams have combined to score at least six goals in a match.

Gabriel Pec recorded two goals and an assist in the draw against LAFC.

Pec has tallied 10 goal contributions (6 goals, 4 assists) in 25 matches played (25 starts) across all competitions during the 2025 campaign.

Marco Reus notched his team-leading eighth assist in league play this season in the draw against LAFC.

In three career matches played against LAFC, Reus has logged five goal contributions (2 goals, 3 assists).

Notably, Reus has totaled 13 goal contributions (5 goals, 8 assists) in his last 14 matches played dating back to April 27.

In his last four matches played dating back to July 4, Joseph Paintsil has totaled four goal contributions (3 goals, 1 assist).

Mauricio Cuevas logged his second assist of the 2025 MLS Regular Season in the road result at BMO Stadium.

Maya Yoshida recorded his first goal of the 2025 campaign in the 3-3 draw against LAFC.

Notably, Yoshida scored the latest goal scored (96:53) in 26 all-time league matches played between the LA Galaxy and LAFC, surpassing the previous latest goal scored by Carlos Vela (96:11; 07/19/2029 - LAFC 2 at LA Galaxy 3).

The Galaxy have converted all three of their penalty-kick attempts (Joseph Paintsil - 2/2; Gabriel Pec - 1/1) during the 2025 MLS Regular Season.

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy continue their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign by next traveling to face Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, July 25 (5:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

2025 MLS Regular Season

LA Galaxy (3-14-7, 16 pts) at LAFC (10-5-6; 36 pts)

Saturday - BMO Stadium (Los Angeles)

Goals by Half12F

LA Galaxy1 2 3

LAFC 2 1 3

Scoring Summary:

LFC: Bouanga (Hollingshead), 26

LFC: Dilrosun (Ordaz), 31

LA: Pec (Penalty Kick), 36

LFC: Bouanga (Ordaz), 67

LA: Pec (Reus, Paintsil), 79

LA: Yoshida (Cuevas, Pec), 90+7

Misconduct Summary:

LFC: Palencia (caution), 39

LA: Sanabria (caution), 45+1

LFC: Tillman (caution), 61

LFC: Segura (ejection), 90+1

LA: Pec (caution), 90+3

LFC: Lloris (caution), 90+6

Lineups:

LA: GK Novak Mićović; D Miki Yamane (Mauricio Cuevas, 81), D Emiro Garcés, D Maya Yoshida ©, D Julián Aude (John Nelson, 81); M Edwin Cerrillo (Isaiah Parente, 81), M Lucas Sanabria (Diego Fagundez, 46), M Marco Reus, F Gabriel Pec, F Joseph Paintsil, F Matheus Nascimento (Christian Ramirez, 81)

Substitutes Not Used: GK John McCarthy; D Zanka, M Tucker Lepley, F Miguel Berry

TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (Gabriel Pec, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil, 2); FOULS: 10 (Matheus Nascimento, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 1

LFC: GK Hugo Lloris ©; D Eddie Segura, D Sergi Palencia, D Ryan Hollingshead, D Nkosi Tafari; M Igor Jesus, M Mark Delgado (Frankie Amaya, 76), M Timothy Tillman (Artem Smoliakov, 90); F Javairo Dilrosun (David Martinez, 84), F Nathan Ordaz (Jeremy Ebobisse, 76), F Denis Bouanga (Yaw Yeboah, 84)

Substitutes Not Used: GK David Ochoa; D Kenny Nielsen, D Joshua Santiago, M Adam Saldana

TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (Denis Bouanga, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Denis Bouanga, 2); FOULS: 9 (Sergi Palencia, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

Referee: Guido Gonzalez Jr.

Assistant Referees: Cory Richardson, Nick Uranga

Fourth Official: Ramy Touchan

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

Weather: Clear, 71 degrees

Attendance: 22,301

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA GALAXY POSTGAME QUOTES

LA GALAXY HEAD COACH GREG VANNEY

On the start to the game and why the refs were looking at the balls:

"I thought -- it was an intriguing game I thought because they sat so low for good stretches. When they extended themselves they didn't win a lot balls high, but when they sat so low and just really kind of bogged us down and were able to keep us in front of them so much. We made probably three, maybe four big mistakes and got punished for those decisions and those mistakes. And we spent a lot of the game trying to figure out how to turn possessions into a chance. And, yeah, I mean, at 3-1 felt like it was going to be difficult. We were trying to make some subs and trying to get some guys into positions where we could whip some balls in the box, do something to try to create some numbers up in the box and some action ahead of the ball so that we could try to find a way to break through the wall they had set up there. Yeah, proud of the guys that came on and kept working through it. These games are crazy always, so, in a rivalry game or any game you never give up. These games specifically have always had a way to have some crazy in them. Didn't disappoint there at the end.

I saw some things as we were sitting on the side like trying to get Mauricio in because he's such a good server of the ball in those wide positions, trying to get extra body up there up top, you know, whether it was Christian or Nasci, just trying to get another guy up. A lot of times Jesus was sometimes dropping in and looking like a back five and sometimes he would step out, but whenever he went into a back five we just didn't have numbers up against him. It was an interesting game. I found it tactically intriguing. Again, there wasn't a ton of shots in the game overall, but the ones that were taken, a lot went in the goals, so made for an interesting night. The intensity was there for the fans and I think it was -- yeah, I'm glad our guys kept fighting to the end and they found a way through."

On Gabriel Pec's performance:

"Just sticking with it. It was hard for him. I think it was hard for him to find space and to really attack. They do an interesting job of when Jesus drops back into the back line, their full backs get really aggressive and get tight to the wingers so it's hard for the wingers sometimes to build any speed at them and really go one-on-one or take them on. I feel like we tried him on the left, we tried him on the right, and he just stuck with the game even though I don't think it was his most influential game in some ways. But he was able to over on the course of it -- obviously good finish on the penalty -- but stay with it and get the second goal. I just think it's important. Again, that's games are -- all the games in the whole season, for him when he stays on the move he's very difficult to play against. When he stands and waits for the ball I feel like teams have a way of defending him that hasn't been his most successful. I think he kept working through the game and trying to find ways. I think there were times he was dropping a little too low and trying to pick up the ball sometimes really deep. But I think he was just trying to get away from the full back sometimes so he could try to face forward and get some kind of influence on the game."

On the decision to start Lucas Sanabria over Diego Fagundez:

"Yeah, started Luca, just he's a little more defensive in nature and combative in the mid-field. We were going to keep our two pivots a little closer to home and I felt like in transitions he could break up some things. Defensively having somebody, not just Edwin, but somebody who can end their possessions and Bouanga is getting one-on-one, who can really work back and try to help on the inside shoulder of our full backs so they can try to double team him and keep him to the outside, and things like that. So we did it in an effort to try to protect ourselves a little bit defensively. I felt like maybe he was getting a little tired. It's a different type of environment and game than he's been in for the season and he missed a couple passes, and I think just a little bit of fatigue was setting in, and he was on a yellow card.

So if he's defending in transition moments I was a little concerned for him in those types of situations. So with Diego, we brought him on. We also tried to adjust our positioning. We pushed Diego a little bit higher and tried to build and get at them a different way by putting more numbers higher.

And then Diego just has been around this league for a long time. He just feels the game in a little bit different way. So having him out there was -- we were down at the point 1-0 or 2-0 -- was it 2-1 when he came on? So just bringing another guy on who has the feel for these types of games. I thought we needed a bullet in the holster a little bit so I didn't start all the guys that have been starting lately so that we would somebody with some attacking experience to come in. It was going to be a 90 minute game; as it was, 97."

On the response from his team following the loss to Austin FC:

"Yeah, I thought, again, it was an interesting game because I think when a game -- when a team sits like that on you and they're very comfortable doing that, it takes a little bit of the intensity out of the game at times, versus two teams that are pressing and going at each other. But definitely thought the intensity was there. It was just hard sometimes I think to see it because the way the game played out through stretches of the game. Obviously in transition they're so good. You make a mistake or bad decision in transition and it's costly. I thought when the game continued and pressed on, yeah, I felt like -- I think the concentration and the appropriate intensity was there, but obviously it got to a different level of passion and intensity down the stretch. That was -- you don't always want to be on that edge, but as I said to our guys we need to be on the edge today. We need to be smart and not get over the edge, but we need to be on the edge, have kind of derby intensity in ourselves, and I think it came to life as the game continue to do progress."

LA GALAXY DEFENDER MAYA YOSHIDA

On the feeling after the come-from-behind draw:

"Yes. One point, good one point. It's derby. It doesn't matter the position where we are now. But to be honest, I feel like the goals we conceded were too easy. That's exactly what they wanted to do. Every time same. Bouanga, counterattack. We have to manage that. That was very clear, and we didn't make the proper job and we got punishment. Luckily today we could come back, but obviously they are -- they look so tired after they play Cabo Cup and travel to Minnesota mid-week. We should play much better. We need to -- as I say after win DC Unit4ed maybe, we need more consistency and not too much up and down through the season, during the game. There is too many careless things. That's why we are here where we are. Of course, I can't be happy for the season so far, but we still have a chance to go to the playoff. Next game is very important again. Every game is important now for us. It's Houston away in August -- no, July still. Wow. But good thing is my daughter doesn't like LAFC so at least I can go home with a smile and hopefully she's going to be proud of me, yeah."

On if he feels as if the Galaxy earned a point or stole a point:

"We earned a point. As I say, how we play, we should play much better, especially for ourself. Two goals they made is exactly what they wanted, and we are to be clear that we have to be careful with that, and we didn't manage that. As I say we got punishment. Yes, but I take positive side of course as always. We show great spirit and the goal I score was great comeback, a good score. But at the same time Mauricio has delivering long time a lot great balls through the season and during the training as well, so I trust him and I believe him where he put the ball. Also Christian brought another centerbacks to the first ball so I had space. So this is my goal, but also the whole squad contribution and showing great spirit, so we need to keep going."

On scoring his first goal of the season after coming close so many times:

"Yeah, goal is main part of the soccer, so finally, as you say, I had a lot of opportunity to score and I miss a lot, so finally I could score today to contribute to the team. Very happy for that. Hopefully more to come, yeah."

LA GALAXY MIDFIELDER MARCO REUS

On the feeling after the come-from-behind draw:

"I mean, this game shows again a little bit of the roller coaster this season. We struggle a lot with counterattacks especially today. We knew that Bouanga isn't doing that much defensively-wise, so that means that we have to be careful. If we lose the ball, it was on three goals I think, three times almost on the left side, and then it's of course hard to come back. But on the other side what I mean with the roller coaster is like somehow we keep our mentality. It shows in the game that we are not giving up, especially in this situation away in a derby. And it means a lot to us coming back from 2-0, 3-1. But at the end I had the feeling that we could win this game if we play a little bit faster, and especially not losing much balls, yeah."

On what he saw on Maya Yoshida's game-tying goal:

"Yeah, Maya was coming to me earlier, five minutes before asking me should he go. Yes, of course. If we play long ball it's everything can happen in the situation. I guess Chris did a great job of having two or three guys in his back or in his front. Yeah, first time that Maya scored finally with the head, with his big head. Very happy for him. But like I said before, I'm more frustrated or disappointed about the result because our goal was to win here. Yeah, now it's a tie. It's okay, but not what we wanted."

On what to expect the rest of the season after this result:

"Yeah, we have to look forward. We have no other solution. We are still last I guess. So this is not our ambition. So I don't know how many points until the playoff place, but, yeah. I mean, in the last weeks we didn't lose that much games. Today, like I said, it shows again the mentality of the team, but our goal has to be and is, yeah, win all games. Because, yeah, we are not giving up until it's over. So it starts again Friday in Houston with another away game. Yeah, if we want to continue, then we have to win."

On his 13 goal contributions in his last 14 matches played:

"Yeah, I mean, most importantly staying healthy. That's the biggest key for me. Even in the last two, three games was not my best games. A little bit missing the combination with the guys up front; had not so many chances. But even today, like I was a little bit disappointed that the opener was staying so deep and just want to play through the counterattacks. We didn't understand that we have to give the ball to the outside and then change the sides and then we will open the space for me, especially. And then took some time. And then our second goal was something like that. And especially with Diego, he gives us a little bit more of ball movement, staying on the side, and give-and-go. I would say this is the most important thing for us, give-and-go, not staying in a position when you pass the ball. Just open the space. And, yeah I mean, it's okay for me now, but like I said before, the most important thing is that we win games, yeah."

On whether or not a performance like this brings the group closer together:

"I mean, we are so close together. You cannot imagine. It shows. We have to show it today, and especially like I said against this team when you're two times 2-0 and 3-1 down, then coming back, it means a lot for us. But like I said, I didn't had the feeling that when they had the ball that they play us like through the lines or something like that. We were staying okay, but it just was the counterattacks that, yeah, where we are not in our best positioning, especially against Bouanga. Yeah, but like I said before, something can happen. It happens to us a lot of times this season. Again, we were coming back and we have to learn from it. Yeah, try to avoid this in the next game."







