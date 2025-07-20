LAFC Extends Unbeaten Streak with 3-3 Draw vs. LA Galaxy at Bmo Stadium

July 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC remained unbeaten in the month of July, playing to a 3-3 draw with the LA Galaxy at BMO Stadium on Saturday night. Denis Bouanga scored twice and Javairô Dilrosun tallied once, but the visitors were able to score in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time to force the draw and give each team a point.

With the tie, LAFC is now 10-5-6 on the season for 36 points. The club is unbeaten in its last four games, having taken 10 of a possible 12 points in that time.

Following a tight opening 20 minutes in which neither team was able to create many chances, LAFC was able to break the deadlock in the 26th minute when Ryan Hollingshead got free on the left wing and played a perfectly weighted through ball behind the Galaxy defense for Bouanga, who slid a right-footed shot just inside the far post, giving LAFC a 1-0 lead.

The score was 2-0 five minutes later when Mark Delgado eluded a tackle at midfield and prodded the ball forward to Nathan Ordaz on the left wing. Ordaz raced into the box before hitting a low cross to Dilrosun at the corner of the six-yard box. Dilrosun took one touch to settle the pass before curling a left-footed shot past the dive of Galaxy goalkeeper Novak Mićović, doubling the LAFC advantage.

The Galaxy pulled a goal back five minutes later when Gabriel Pec converted a penalty kick, making the score 2-1 in favor of LAFC at the halftime break.

Bouanga restored LAFC's two-goal lead in the 67th minute when his clipped pass toward Ordaz eluded everyone, allowing the three-time MLS All-Star to collect the ball in his own half and run through the heart of the Galaxy defense before calmly slotting his shot into the corner of the net. That goal, Bouanga's fifth in the last four games, gave LAFC a 3-1 lead.

Pec pulled a goal back for the Galaxy in the 79th minute, redirecting a Marco Reus cross past Hugo Lloris, making the score 3-2.

Lloris maintained LAFC's lead with an acrobatic double save from close range in the 88th minute, but early in second-half stoppage time, a scuffle near midfield saw referee Guido Gonzales Jr. show a red card to LAFC's Eddie Segura, giving the Galaxy a man advantage for the game's final minutes.

The visitors made that advantage count with the final action of the game as Maya Yoshida headed a Mauricio Cuevas cross into the corner of the net to tie the score at 3-3.

LAFC will be back in action on Friday, July 25, when the club hosts the Portland Timbers at BMO Stadium. That game, which is LAFC's final league game before beginning Leagues Cup action, is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT and can be seen live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with radio coverage available on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, and 980 AM La Mera Mera.

NOTES

LAFC is now 12-2-2 at home in all competitions this year, including an 8-2-2 record in league play.

This was just the second time in 16 home games this year that LAFC allowed more than a single goal.

LAFC is now 6-2-4 at home all-time against the Galaxy. The club has not lost a league game at home against the Galaxy since 2020.

Denis Bouanga scored twice, giving him five goals in his last four games and a team-best 13 on the season. This was the 12th multi-goal game of his MLS career, which is the second-most in LAFC history.

Bounaga has now scored in each of his last four MLS games, which is the longest goal-scoring streak in his LAFC career.

He has now scored in each of his last six appearances against the Galaxy. He is the only player in the history of the LAFC-Galaxy rivalry to score in six straight meetings.

Bounaga now has 87 goals in 135 games in all competitions for LAFC, leaving him six goals shy of tying Carlos Vela's club record of 93 goals in all competitions.

On Wednesday, Bounaga will represent LAFC at the MLS All-Star Game in Austin.

The Galaxy goal in the 36th minute ended LAFC's shutout streak at 376 minutes, dating back to the 1-0 loss to Vancouver on June 29. That was the third longest shutout streak in MLS this season.

That is LAFC's second-longest shutout streak in all competitions this year as the club did not allow a goal for 381 straight minutes in MLS and Concacaf Champions Cup play from February 18 until March 8.

After scoring in two straight games, Nathan Ordaz added a pair of assists, giving him a career-best four on the season. This was the first-multi-assist game of Ordaz's LAFC career.

Coming into this season, Ordaz had one goal and four assists in 34 regular-season games over the 2023 and 2024 seasons. This year he has five goals and four assists in 20 league appearances.

Mark Delgado was credited with an assist on the Dilrosun goal. That was his seventh assist of the season, leaving him tied with Bouanga for the team lead.

That assist was the 45th of Delgado's MLS career, coming in his 330th game.

Ryan Hollingshead was credited with an assist on the game's opening goal, giving him eight for LAFC and 23 for his MLS career.







